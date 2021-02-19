SPG's Timothy Clark Named Co-Lead Counsel in ParaGard IUD MDL

GEORGIA, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy Clark of Sanders Phillips Grossman LLC has been appointed Co-Lead Counsel in the ParaGard intrauterine device (IUD) multidistrict litigation (MDL).

Sanders Phillips Grossman attorneys petitioned the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) in September 2020 to create the ParaGard MDL. The JPML approved the MDL and assigned the cases to Judge Leigh Martin May in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (In Re: Paragard Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2974). On February 18, 2021 Judge May issued an order appointing the Plaintiffs' Leadership Committee (PLC), which includes Timothy Clark as Plaintiffs' Co-Lead Counsel.

Clark and other members of the PLC are "highly skilled counsel with diverse backgrounds and experience" who will "provide the Court with an effective committee to advance this litigation in an efficient and just manner," Judge May wrote in the order. Co-Lead Counsel duties include conducting the litigation and overseeing the PLC.

"Tim was instrumental in establishing the MDL over defendants' objections, and he is now in a position to continue leading this important litigation," said SPG Managing Partner Marc Grossman.

Grossman also acknowledged the three-year effort of team members Lauren Welling, Randi Kassan, and Victoria Maniatis to move the litigation forward and give a voice to the hundreds of women SPG represents.

ParaGard IUD lawsuits allege that the device, implanted in the uterus and designed to provide birth control for up to ten years, has a propensity to break upon removal, causing complications and injuries that include surgeries to remove broken piece of the device, infertility, and pain. ParaGard is manufactured by Teva Pharmaceuticals.

The Court is scheduled to hold a status conference on March 9. Currently, there are 123 cases on the Paragard MDL docket, according to the JPML, but Clark expects thousands of additional women to come forward with similar claims about the device.

Sanders Phillips Grossman is a nationwide leader in defective medical device litigation. The firm's attorneys have held leadership positions in many national drug and device cases, including the ongoing Elmiron MDL. SPG is a partner firm of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC. Since 1965, Milberg and its affiliates have recovered over $50 billion for their clients.

Media Inquiries: Email: [email protected] | Phone: (646) 906-9205

SOURCE Sanders Phillips Grossman, LLC

Related Links

http://spglawfirm.com

