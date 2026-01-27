SPH Consulting Group Shares a Guide to Leading Higher Ed Mergers & Closures in Today's Challenging Environment

Authored by a distinguished team of experts, this indispensable 400-page book equips higher education leaders with actionable strategies for navigating today's unprecedented institutional disruptions.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of unprecedented disruption for higher education, Leading Existential Change in Higher Ed emerges as an essential resource for university presidents, chancellors, trustees, and board members seeking to navigate the complexities of mergers, closures, and major institutional restructuring. Over one-third of colleges and universities in the United States will face existential challenges in the next decade.

Authored by a distinguished team of experts—Ricardo Azziz, Lloyd A. Jacobs, Bonita C. Jacobs, and Richard Katzman—each with a proven track record of leading successful institutional transformations, this book draws directly from their decades of hands-on leadership and research. Their collective experience includes orchestrating landmark mergers at institutions such as Augusta University, the University of Toledo, and the University of North Georgia, as well as consulting and research roles at the Center for Higher Education Mergers & Acquisitions (CHEMA).

More than a scholarly analysis, Leading Existential Change in Higher Ed offers actionable strategies and practical guidance for leaders facing existential challenges. The authors provide step-by-step frameworks for pacing change, managing resistance, and leveraging early adopters, all illustrated with vivid, real-world examples from higher education. Readers will find not only rigorous insights but also clear, implementable advice designed to empower decision-makers to act decisively before institutional decline becomes irreversible.

This book bridges the gap between research and practice, serving both as a scholarly reference and a hands-on guide. It equips executive teams and boards with the tools and confidence to lead their institutions through turbulent times, ensuring that change is managed proactively and strategically.

For university leaders committed to shaping the future of higher education, Leading Existential Change in Higher Ed is an indispensable companion.

Johns Hopkins University Press

9781421451831 • $59.95 paperback • 400 pages • 6" x 9"

• Also available as an e-book

Advance praise for Leading Existential Change in Higher Ed:

" I wholeheartedly recommend it to leaders who are committed to engaging in major restructuring efforts."

Mark Ojakian

Former President, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities

Former Chief of Staff to Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy

"FINALLY! A book that tackles head-on the existential threats to higher education with solutions and a path forward."

Dr. Philip E. Dearborn

President

Association for Biblical Higher Education

" The candid insights by the authors on managing resistance, driving change, and embracing necessary risk provide a much-needed framework for higher ed leaders willing to face the sector's most difficult challenges."

Jeffrey Selingo

Author of Dream School: Finding The College That's Right For You, co-host of Future U., special advisor to the president of Arizona State University

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Ricardo Azziz (VESTAVIA HILLS, AL) is the director of the Center for Higher Education Mergers & Acquisitions (CHEMA) at the Foundation for Research and Education Excellence; and principal at SPH Consulting Group. He led the merger that created Georgia Regents (now Augusta) University, serving as its founding president.

Lloyd A. Jacobs (BRITTON, MI) is President Emeritus of the University of Toledo, where he led the merger of UT with the Medical College of Ohio.

Bonita C. Jacobs (DAHLONEGA, GA) led the merger of Gainesville State College with North Georgia College and State University to form the University of North Georgia, where she served as the founding president.

Richard Katzman (TUSTIN, CA) is a fellow at CHEMA and a senior consultant at SPH Consulting Group.

SOURCE SPH Consulting Group