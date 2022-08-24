Spheara, a Motivate LLC Company, Expands Domestic Micromobility Operations to Europe & the UK

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spheara's European expansion of the operations support program is focused on maximizing fleet performance and uptime for the client by providing a regular cadence of preventative and corrective maintenance, including asset updates and upgrades handled directly in close partnership with the e-quad OEM. Paris marks the beginning of the planned European rollout with London and Dublin to follow in the coming weeks.

Matthew Baker, VP of Global Development and Growth stated, "Expanding the success of our holistic fleet maintenance program in Europe, where the market for commercial e-bike use is much more mature, is thrilling for the entire team." Baker continued, "Our area of expertise is delivering focused growth and rapid scale for our clients with zero compromises to operational excellence. It is really that simple."

Baker continued, "As high-volume delivery and logistics companies look to scale sustainable LEV fleets, vertical companies continue to struggle with supply chain and reliable operations support infrastructures that specialize in rapid scale. Our partnership with the manufacturer enables each party to maximize their core competencies while forging a unified strength."

The strategic partnership between the fleet operations manager and OEM ensures that urban delivery partners experience a seamless, turn-key solution by providing a holistic asset and maintenance platform that's high-performance, sustainable, and predictable. Matt Parker, CEO states, "Every day, our focus is on delivering the highest levels of quality, safety, and accountability through direct coordination and communication. Our reputation is our currency; We demonstrate our commitment to excellence so our clients can focus on what they do best."

About Spheara: Spheara is purpose-built to remove the unique operations and infrastructure challenges that often plague Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) ownership for last-mile delivery clients with a customized, high-performance approach to commercial fleet management.

Media Contact:

Lauren Allen - Public Relations

(718) 701-5981

[email protected]

www.spheara.com

SOURCE Spheara (A Motivate LLC Company)