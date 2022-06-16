Spheara, a Motivate LLC Company, Partners with Fernhay

This unprecedented partnership enables a turn-key solution for sustainable urban delivery partners with a holistic asset and maintenance platform.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spheara, a Motivate LLC company, and Fernhay announced today that the companies have entered a global strategic partnership, combining Spheara's industry-leading operations and infrastructure micromobility services with Fernhay's world-class, innovative, and sustainable transport solutions for urban last-mile delivery.

Excellence in Operations. Experts in Mobility. Spheara is purpose-built to remove the unique operations and infrastructure challenges that often plague Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) ownership for last-mile delivery clients with a customized, high-performance approach to commercial fleet management. Fernhay has been developing unique and innovative last-mile walking and cycling products for many years, driven to find scalable solutions that empower people, planet, and profit to achieve balance. Fernhay's close, ongoing partnership with a global logistics company has allowed them to create specialized products that meet the needs of the hard-working global fleet.

The agreement brings together two sterling reputations in sustainable micromobility transportation; The close relationship between the manufacturer and service partner enables the highest levels of quality, safety, and accountability through direct coordination and communication, ensuring the client can confidently focus on what they do best.

"The partnership with Fernhay aligns with Motivate's mission to support and enable innovative sustainable transportation through our B2C business unit Spheara," said Matthew Baker, VP of Global Business Development and Growth. "We are excited to bring this partnership to life with clients across the United States and Europe, starting with NYC."

Baker continued, "As high-volume delivery and logistics companies look to scale sustainable LEV fleets, vertical companies continue to struggle at the intersection of vehicle demand and reliable operations support infrastructures fluent in rapid scale. Both Spheara and Fernhay come to the table with specialized core competencies. Together, we will deliver a first-of-its-kind partnership focused on growth and rapid scale with zero compromises to operational excellence for our clients."

Fernhay, working in partnership with logistics companies and research institutions, has developed a range of zero-emission equipment to enable parcels to be delivered across our cities in a scalable and durable set of products complimenting the electrification of vans and regularly working in harmony with existing fleet solutions.

Robin Haycock, a co-founder of Fernhay states, "One of the key enablers for our customers to scale, is to offer a world-class service and maintenance provision applied to Fernhay products. Our customers buy or lease our products because we deliver greater business value than their existing solutions in the areas we focus on. Haycock continues, "With this new partnership, our customers can now choose peace of mind that Fernhay products will be out there delivering every hour they want them to be, through regular controlled maintenance schedules, fast parts supply, and emergency recovery should an unforeseen event happen."

