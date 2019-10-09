Sphera Identified as a Leader for Chemicals Management From Independent Research Firm

Sphera's solution offers strong depth and breadth of Chemicals Management capabilities, according to the analyst's report

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software, has been named a Green Quadrant leader for Chemicals Management solution by Verdantix, an independent research and consulting firm, in the "EHS Software Benchmark: Chemicals Management" report, which was released October 1, 2019. The report stated that "Sphera is currently the only vendor among the 23 EHS [Environmental Health & Safety] software providers to provide end-to-end functionality for EHS, chemicals compliance and product life cycle assessment analysis."

In the Chemicals Management category, Sphera's solution achieved the top score out of a possible 81 points "making it the strongest software offering for the breadth and depth of capabilities assessed in this benchmark." The benchmarking report also highlighted that Sphera has grown the breadth and depth of its capabilities with the acquisition of SiteHawk in May 2019 and thinkstep in September 2019 both completed after the release of the Green Quadrant report. The findings are based on the Green Quadrant assessment published by Verdantix earlier this year. The Green Quadrant report provides a detailed fact-based comparison of the most prominent EHS global software suppliers. The analysis combines benchmark data from product demonstrations, responses to a questionnaire and interviews with an independent panel of customers.



"Sphera has established an impressive breadth and depth of functionality for chemicals management and features as a Green Quadrant Market Leader," said Yaowen Ma, Verdantix's senior EHS analyst. "The acquisitions of SiteHawk and thinkstep further enhances the Sphera platform offerings for integrated EHS and product stewardship information management."



"Chemicals Management has become more and more complex in today's regulatory-complex business environment," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's president and CEO. "Sphera's solution is designed to help companies navigate the labyrinth of international, national, local and even organizational requirements effortlessly and efficiently as well as enabling the Digital Transformation of these organizations. We are honored to earn this distinction, and we will continue to innovate for all our solution areas to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and make their operations more productive."



"Digital transformation efforts and fragmented functional responsibilities for chemicals management drive firms to seek out an integrated software platform for EHS and chemicals compliance," the "EHS Software Benchmark: Chemicals Management" report said. To meet that need, Sphera has created an Integrated Risk Management 4.0 (IRM 4.0) strategy that uses predictive and prescriptive analytics to help companies mitigate risk. Learn more about IRM 4.0.



