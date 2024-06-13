Sphera Named a Leader in Carbon Accounting and Management Software in Latest IDC MarketScape Report

The report notes, "Sphera offers a uniquely granular carbon footprinting capability, offering not only regional and building level data but asset-level and product-level data as well."

CHICAGO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, a leading global provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Carbon Accounting and Management Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51572424, June 2024).

The report aims to help organizations better understand the carbon accounting and management software ecosystem by taking a deep dive into current software platform offerings. Vendors were evaluated on six capability and six strategy categories. The evaluation was also based on a two-hour, live brief and product demonstration, vendor responses to 109 questions and customer interviews.

According to the report, "Sphera offers a robust decarbonization prioritization analytics, providing simple, toggle-driving scenario planning and impact visualization." The report also noted, "Sphera offers a uniquely granular carbon footprinting capability, offering not only regional and building level data but asset-level and product-level data as well."

"Carbon management is becoming a non-negotiable for global companies, and Sphera provides the comprehensive set of tools needed for setting targets, identifying hotspots, reducing emissions, accurate reporting and regulatory compliance," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's CEO and president. "We believe the IDC MarketScape report on Carbon Accounting and Management reinforces Sphera's unique value proposition of leveraging integrated sustainability solutions designed for measurable, actionable and auditable ESG reporting. We are proud to be recognized as a Leader for our carbon management capabilities and look forward to continuing to support companies of all sizes and in every industry in their efforts to be more sustainable across the entire enterprise value chain."

"As more organizations work to decarbonize operations, capabilities such as analytics, quality datasets and customer engagement capabilities are vital features in carbon accounting and management technologies," added Amy Cravens, research manager of ESG reporting & management software at IDC. "Our 2024 IDC MarketScape Carbon Management report highlights Sphera's unique offerings in supply chain and decarbonization management. Sphera's integrated software and consultancy solutions helped position the firm as a Leader."

Sphera is the leading provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management (ORM), Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Transparency. For more than 30 years, we have served over 8,400 customers and a million-plus users in 95 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

