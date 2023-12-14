SPHERE Achieves Completion of SOC 2 Audit to Better Drive Identity Hygiene Success for Clients

Global third-party assessment reinforces SPHERE's rigorous security controls and commitment to client systems and data

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE, an award-winning provider of innovative solutions for identity hygiene and access governance, today announced it has successfully completed the SOC® 2 Type 1 assessment, showcasing the team's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and confidentiality in handling customer data.

The independent examination, conducted by leading cybersecurity assessment firm A‑LIGN, validates that SPHERE's security practices and controls meet the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for security, availability, and privacy over an extended period of time. A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"We as a team are steadfast in our goal of maintaining the highest standards of security for our clients," said Douglas Bayne, Director of IT and Cloud at SPHERE. "This accomplishment not only enhances our credibility in the market but also reinforces the trust our clients place in us. This milestone underscores our dedication to ensuring the security, availability, and processing integrity of our systems."

With SPHEREboard, SPHERE's clients can discover, remediate, and prevent their organization's account, group, and data issues to automate identity hygiene from day one. By continuously assessing their environment, SPHEREboard enables IT and security teams to maintain a least-privilege state so gaps get closed and infrastructure stays clean.

"Congratulations to SPHERE for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like SPHERE, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

To stay ahead of the threat landscape and to continuously protect the most sensitive of client data, SPHERE regularly seeks industry validation and rigorous audits. Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

About SPHERE:

SPHERE is the global leader in Identity Hygiene. We are dedicated to reshaping modern identity programs by embedding this foundational fabric, enabling organizations to quickly reduce risks. Our expertise lies in leveraging automation to deliver immediate time-to-value, providing an identity lens that protects an organzation's accounts, data, and infrastructure.

Driven by our core values of passion, empathy, and transparency, our vision drives us to continually innovate, helping our clients to sleep better knowing their attack surface is drastically reduced, thwarting the plans of bad actors every single day.

We're ready to help you address your identity hygiene and security challenges. To find out more about SPHERE and our solutions, please visit www.sphereco.com

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

