Sphere and The National Health Council Partner to Advance Responsible AI in Patient-Centered Healthcare

The partnership focuses on improving responsible AI use in healthcare for better decision-making and efficient operations, emphasizing patient needs and data protection.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere, the deep-tech company behind the enterprise AI platform OrgBrain, today announced a partnership with the National Health Council(NHC) to accelerate responsible artificial intelligence adoption across patient-centered healthcare organizations.

The collaboration will focus on improving how healthcare organizations use AI to enhance decision-making, safeguard sensitive data, and support more efficient operations - all while keeping patients, caregivers, and providers at the center of the process.

"AI has the potential to strengthen healthcare, but only when it's applied with transparency and a clear focus on patient needs," said Randall Rutta, CEO of the National Health Council. "Through this partnership, we aim to demonstrate how technology can serve patients, not the other way around."

Sphere's OrgBrain platform enables healthcare and nonprofit organizations to securely use generative AI securely within their existing systems. By keeping data private, ensuring every insight is traceable, and avoiding vendor lock-in, OrgBrain helps institutions manage complex operations such as policy development, compliance reviews, and strategic planning. (Visit Sphere's website to learn more about OrgBrain).

"Partnering with the NHC allows us to bring responsible, explainable AI directly to the healthcare organizations that need it most," said Kelly Kiefer, Co-Founder of Sphere. "Together, we're showing that enterprise-grade AI can be both powerful and principled - advancing innovation without compromising trust."

The partnership will initially focus on supporting AI applications to strengthen board governance, streamline administrative processes, and enhance strategic planning for the NHC and NHC members. The organizations will also explore supporting the NHC's PXI: Patient Experience + Innovation Center, which convenes healthcare stakeholders to co-create solutions that improve health outcomes for people living with chronic diseases and disabilities.

Sphere's technology is already being used in highly regulated sectors to improve efficiency and accountability. Early adopters report completing weeks-long workflows in minutes and achieving measurable gains in compliance and operational transparency - benefits that the NHC aims to extend to its member organizations nationwide.

About Sphere

Sphere is a deep-tech company developing enterprise-grade AI solutions that prioritize data privacy, explainability, and adaptability. Its flagship platform, OrgBrain, enables organizations to harness the power of AI securely and responsibly across regulated industries and government. Learn more at sphereaisolutions.com

About the National Health Council

Founded in 1920, the National Health Council brings together patient advocacy organizations, nonprofits, and industry leaders to advance policies that improve the lives of people with chronic diseases and disabilities. Learn more at nationalhealthcouncil.org.

