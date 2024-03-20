SPHERE ANNOUNCES FIRST KEYNOTE EVENT WITH HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE - NEXT-GENERATION VENUE POISED TO REDEFINE BRAND STORYTELLING AND KEYNOTE CATEGORY

Keynote Address From Hewlett Packard Enterprise President and CEO Will Take Place During

HPE Discover 2024 in June

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) today announced that Sphere will host its first keynote event, showcasing how the next-generation venue can leverage its full technical capabilities and unique offerings to create an experience for global brands unlike anything anywhere else in the world. The keynote address from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Antonio Neri, will take place at the venue on June 18 as part of HPE Discover 2024.

"Sphere is where the world's biggest artists, and now the biggest brands, go when they want to create an experience unlike any other," said Jennifer Koester, President, Sphere Business Operations at Sphere Entertainment. "Sphere is a next-generation medium and a powerful platform for companies to educate and demonstrate – connecting with their audiences in a way they can only do at Sphere. The HPE keynote will leverage the venue's cutting-edge technologies to deliver a bespoke experience that sets a new bar for brand storytelling and corporate events."

"Big moments call for bold moves," said Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "At the core of HPE's rapid transformation is a commitment to bringing innovative, new experiences that engage new audiences and define the future. Sphere is the perfect venue for us to declare what's next for our brand and to bring to life the technologies that will enable enterprises to thrive in the AI era."

Since opening in Las Vegas in September 2023, Sphere has become renowned worldwide both for its captivating visuals and immersive live experiences. HPE's session will demonstrate how the venue can also be leveraged to reimagine corporate events that engage and inspire key stakeholders.

The exterior of Sphere – the Exosphere – is the largest LED screen on Earth that has become a vivid landmark on the Las Vegas skyline and is recognized worldwide via social media. Consisting of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, the Exosphere is capable of displaying more than 1 billion different colors – creating an unparalleled digital canvas for brands to connect with their audiences that resonates in new and innovative ways.

Inside, Sphere's Atrium is a 5.7 million cubic feet space that creates an otherworldly experience from the moment guests enter the venue, building anticipation for events in the main venue bowl. With 17,600 seats and a 160,000 sq. ft. LED screen that wraps up, over and around the audience, Sphere offers a fully immersive visual environment at a never-before-seen scale. The venue's other cutting-edge technologies include Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers precise, crystal-clear sound to every seat, no matter the size or type of event.

