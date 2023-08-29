SPHERE Appoints Former Johnson & Johnson CISO Marene Allison to Board of Directors

News provided by

SPHERE

29 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Former FBI agent and 30+ year cybersecurity executive to support SPHERE's continued business growth and identity hygiene mission

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE, an award-winning provider of innovative solutions for identity hygiene and access governance, announced the appointment of former Johnson & Johnson CISO Marene Allison to SPHERE's Board of Directors.

Allison brings over 30 years of cybersecurity leadership experience to SPHERE, where she will provide strategic support and counsel to strengthen the company's mission of pioneering identity hygiene to protect critical accounts, data, and infrastructure, particularly for large, highly regulated organizations.

During her 12+ years as CISO of Johnson & Johnson, Allison was tasked with protecting the pharmaceutical giant's information technology systems and business data worldwide. This included ensuring that the information security posture supported business growth, protecting public trust in the Johnson & Johnson brand, and meeting strict legal and regulatory requirements.

"Providing identity hygiene solutions to highly regulated, highly sensitive organizations is an undertaking that needs strategic planning, agile processes and strong solutions, which is why I was drawn to SPHERE's mission and value proposition," said Allison. "I'm eager to join SPHERE's Board of Directors as the company continues to empower their clients to find, fix and maintain strong controls across all their identities, the access they have, and the protections required to prevent security breaches."

"We're honored to have Marene Allison join our Board of Directors. Her depth of experience securing the largest, most complex networks and assets is unmatched," said Rita Gurevich, CEO and Founder, SPHERE. "It was apparent from the time we met that she had a passion for protecting organizational accounts, data and infrastructure and bringing the most innovative ideas to the table, and that was in line with our mission for SPHERE."

Alongside her long list of corporate leadership experience, Allison also has intentionally invested in the broader security community through her position as President of West Point Women, her membership in ASIS International, her involvement in H-ISAC and her position in the Board of Directors in the American Society of Industrial Security. She also serves as a strategic advisor to Lutron Electronics, IT Cadre and Rubrik, Inc.

To learn more about how SPHERE's flagship solution SPHEREboard can help you solve the trickiest identity hygiene solutions in your organization, visit the link here.

About SPHERE:
SPHERE is an award-winning, woman-led cybersecurity business that is redefining how organizations improve security, enhance compliance—and achieve ongoing Identity Hygiene. SPHERE puts rigorous controls in place that secure your most critical data, creates the right governance process for your systems and assets, and helps keep your company compliant with all relevant regulations. For more information, please visit www.SPHEREco.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Caroline Dobyns
[email protected]

SOURCE SPHERE

