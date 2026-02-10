SPHERE Delivers Record 2025 Growth, Expands Market Leadership in Identity Hygiene

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE, a pioneer in Identity Hygiene and identity intelligence, today announced its strongest year on record, marked by accelerating platform growth, expanding enterprise adoption, and industry recognition. As organizations face rising identity-related risk across hybrid environments, demand for identity visibility and governance continues to intensify. SPHERE's performance in 2025 reflects this market shift, as enterprises increasingly prioritize proactive identity risk reduction.

In 2025, SPHERE achieved significant momentum across every major dimension of its business:

Recurring software revenue grew 60% year over year , now representing the majority of the company's revenue mix

, now representing the majority of the company's revenue mix Customer base expanded 40% year over year , reflecting increased enterprise adoption

, reflecting increased enterprise adoption SPHERE maintained a 96% customer retention rate, underscoring sustained platform value and long-term customer trust

The company also closed its strongest quarter in history in Q4, with performance driven by continued market acceleration rather than seasonal factors.

"What we're seeing is a fundamental shift," said Rita Gurevich, Founder and CEO of SPHERE. "Identity hygiene is becoming foundational to modern security programs. Organizations can't manage risk they can't see, and they are demanding continuous visibility across every human and non-human identity in their environments."

Adoption of SPHERE's SaaS platform accelerated throughout the year as customers sought real-time visibility into identity risk across complex, hybrid infrastructures. Enterprises are moving away from fragmented scripts and manual processes toward unified, automated identity intelligence.

SPHERE's momentum is further validated by industry recognition. The company was named a representative vendor in Gartner's emerging Identity Visibility and Intelligence Platforms category, positioning SPHERE among innovators shaping the future of identity security. SPHERE was also featured in coverage by S&P Global Market Intelligence and 451 Research highlighting its differentiated approach to proactive identity risk management.

SPHERE's thought leadership extends beyond its platform. In 2025, Rosario Mastrogiacomo, Chief Strategy Officer at SPHERE, authored AI Identities: Governing the Next Generation of Autonomous Actors, published by Apress. The book explores how organizations must evolve identity governance to address AI agents as a new class of non-human identity, including discovery, ownership, trust, and lifecycle management.

SPHERE enters 2026 with expanding market demand, a maturing platform, and a growing role in how enterprises manage identity risk at scale.

