SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES EVP, CFO AND TREASURER, DAVID BYRNES, WILL BE LEAVING THE COMPANY

News provided by

Sphere Entertainment Co.

Oct 08, 2024, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) ("Sphere Entertainment" or the "Company") announced today that Mr. David F. Byrnes, the Company's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will be leaving the Company. The Company will commence a search for a new Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Byrnes will continue in his current role for an interim period to facilitate a smooth transition.

Mr. Byrnes has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company since December 2023. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSG Entertainment") from January 2022 to December 2023. In these roles, Mr. Byrnes played a critical role in many strategic transactions, including the spin-off of MSG Entertainment from the Company in April 2023, the sale of the Company's majority interest in Tao Group Hospitality in May 2023, and two secondary stock offerings in June 2023 and September 2023, whereby the Company sold its remaining shares in MSG Entertainment.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

Contacts:

Mikyl Cordova
Communications & Marketing
(212) 631-4337

Ari Danes, CFA
Investor Relations & Financial Communications
(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber
Financial Communications
(212) 465-6109

SOURCE Sphere Entertainment Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

GAME, The Digital Joint Venture Between MSG Networks And The YES Network, To Launch The GOTHAM SPORTS App Prior to Upcoming NBA and NHL Regular Seasons

GAME, The Digital Joint Venture Between MSG Networks And The YES Network, To Launch The GOTHAM SPORTS App Prior to Upcoming NBA and NHL Regular Seasons

Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment ("GAME"), the digital joint venture between MSG Networks and the YES Network formed earlier this year, will...
V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas

V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas

Sphere Entertainment Co. announced today a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience to be shown exclusively at Sphere. V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics