SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT NAMES CAROLYN BLACKWOOD HEAD OF SPHERE STUDIOS

BURBANK, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) today announced that Carolyn Blackwood, a respected leader with more than 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, has joined the Company as Head of Sphere Studios – the immersive content studio dedicated to developing multi-sensory entertainment experiences exclusively for Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium that opened its first venue in Las Vegas in September 2023.

In this role, Ms. Blackwood will lead the day-to-day running of the Burbank-based Sphere Studios, which is home to an interdisciplinary team of creative, production, technology and software experts who provide full in-house creative and production services, including strategy and concept, capture, post-production and show production. The Studios team is responsible for creating and executing content for a wide variety of events at Sphere, including The Sphere Experience, concerts and residencies, and marquee and corporate events. Ms. Blackwood will direct Sphere Studios' production operations to maximize the full technical and creative possibilities of Sphere, and strategically position both Studios and Sphere for continued growth and development. She will also partner closely with MSG Ventures, the division of Sphere Entertainment responsible for developing the advanced production technologies used to create immersive experiences for Sphere.

"Our team at Sphere Studios is working closely with artists, brands, and technologists to bring the next generation of immersive entertainment experiences to audiences in Las Vegas and beyond," said Jennifer Koester, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sphere. "We're pleased to welcome Carolyn to this team of innovators and believe her expertise bringing high-profile entertainment projects to life will be an asset as we continue to build on, and grow, the Studios' capabilities."

"Throughout my career, I have focused on creative and business innovation in the entertainment industry, as well as the pursuit of production excellence, and this is a tremendous opportunity to be part of the cutting-edge work at Sphere," said Ms. Blackwood. "I am excited to join the talented and passionate creative and production technology teams at Sphere Studios as we continue reinventing and reimagining the experiences and content that make Sphere the leader in immersive entertainment."

Ms. Blackwood brings extensive experience in leading world-class business and creative professionals and has a proven track record across a wide range of entertainment industry projects, with integral involvement in over 100 films including blockbusters such as Barbie; The Lord of the Rings; The Hobbit; IT, Chapters 1 & 2; The Conjuring franchise; and many others. Ms. Blackwood most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Warner Bros. Pictures Group, where her role encompassed a wide portfolio of management responsibilities, including physical production, business affairs, film acquisitions, and live stage events, among other areas. Prior to joining Warner Bros., Ms. Blackwood served in roles of increasing responsibility over more than 20 years with New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery. Under her leadership as President and Chief Content Officer, New Line Cinema crossed $1 billion at the global box office for three consecutive years. Ms. Blackwood's experience prior to New Line Cinema includes serving as a legal and business affairs executive at MDP Worldwide Entertainment, an independent production and sales company.

Ms. Blackwood received a J.D. from Pepperdine Law and a Bachelor of Arts from Fordham University.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

