SPHERE TO CELEBRATE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE EXOSPHERE'S ILLUMINATION WITH DAZZLING FOURTH OF JULY EXOSPHERE SHOW AND LAUNCH OF "XO STREAM" AND "XO AUDIO"

Fourth Of July Show And "XO Stream" To Be Presented By Verizon

PRE-SHOW PROGRAMMING TO HONOR LAS VEGAS-BASED STUDENT ARTISTS

LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) announced today that Sphere will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Exosphere's first illumination on July 4th with an all-new Exosphere content and audio experience – the "Sphere Fourth of July Celebration" presented by Verizon. The Sphere Fourth of July Celebration will also mark the launch of two new features of the Exosphere experience moving forward: "XO Stream" presented by Verizon – an official livestream of the Exosphere that will be available 24/7 on thesphere.com, and "XO Audio" – custom audio synced to content on the Exosphere that will be audible both onsite within Sphere's property and online via "XO Stream." Earlier in the evening, Sphere will honor the Las Vegas-based student artists who participated in the Sphere XO Student Design Challenge with a special pre-show ceremony.

"Sphere has become a global landmark that has redefined the live experience, including the Exosphere, a captivating platform for storytelling since it first illuminated last Fourth of July," said Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sphere Entertainment. "We've only scratched the surface of what Sphere is capable of both creatively and technologically. Now, with the addition of 'XO Audio' and 'XO Stream,' we are building on our commitment to immersive experiences that create a deeper multi-sensory connection – one that can be shared across the Las Vegas community and around the world."

"This Fourth of July we are celebrating the Exosphere and all the ways it amazes and connects with audiences around the world, building on its impact and reach," said Jennifer Koester, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sphere. "With the launch of both 'XO Audio' and 'XO Stream' as part of the Exosphere experience, brands and artists can create an even more immersive experience both live and across social media."

Prior to the Fourth of July Celebration, a special pre-show ceremony earlier in the evening will honor the Las Vegas student artists who participated in the Sphere XO Student Design Challenge, in which local students designed art inspired by the Fourth of July for the Exosphere. The eight student winners whose art was chosen to appear on the Exosphere will be recognized, and their art will debut on the Exosphere during the ceremony before continuing to run throughout the summer. Additional information about the winners will be announced following their Exosphere debut.

As the official presenting partner of the Sphere Fourth of July Celebration, Verizon will be incorporated into custom content on the Exosphere that will run throughout the evening's programming, including during the countdown to the main show. Verizon will be featured on thesphere.com as the presenter of "XO Stream" on July 4 and beyond.

The Sphere Fourth of July Celebration presented by Verizon will honor America in six acts in the ultimate tribute to art, science and wonder, and how that unites us all. The content, which was created and developed by Sphere Studios – an immersive content studio dedicated to creating multi-sensory live entertainment experiences exclusively for Sphere – highlights America's entrepreneurial and innovative spirit, which Sphere exemplifies. The show will begin with a dynamic celebration of Sphere's architecture and its impact on the Las Vegas skyline. This will be followed by creative focused on the Stars & Stripes, and will continue with a nod to the history of Nevada, also known as the "Silver State," and the Wild West. Sphere's most captivating Exosphere content over the past year will then be transformed into a dynamic montage, and will be followed by an innovative piece of creative that turns Sphere inside out and highlights the inside of the venue as a "temple to the arts." The show will close with a vibrant digital fireworks celebration on the Exosphere. The Fourth of July Celebration will be presented twice on Thursday, July 4 – 9:30PM and 11:40PM PT.

"XO Stream," the only official livestream of the Exosphere, will launch at 9:30PM to kick off the Fourth of July Celebration, and will then be available 24/7 both on thesphere.com and on YouTube. Exosphere content has been viewed and embraced by global audiences online – extending the reach of this immersive digital canvas well beyond Las Vegas. The livestream will offer a live look at the Exosphere to fans around the world.

The launch of "XO Audio" will feature sound, curated exclusively by Sphere Studios, synced to the movement of the imagery on the Exosphere, beginning with the Fourth of July Celebration. Audio will accompany Exosphere creative both onsite within Sphere's property in Las Vegas, and via "XO Stream," with both art and branded content incorporating audio into their creative moving forward.

The Exosphere was first illuminated on July 4, 2023 and has since captured worldwide attention for its impactful visuals and unparalleled technological capabilities. The largest LED screen on Earth, the 580,000 square foot Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks. It is capable of displaying more than 1 billion different colors, creating a vivid landmark on the Las Vegas skyline.

