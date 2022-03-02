SPHERE Wins Globee® Award in the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE , a woman-owned cybersecurity business focused on providing best-of-breed software and services for access governance across data, platforms and applications, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business award programs and business ranking lists, has recognized SPHEREboard as a Gold Winner in the Best Access Management & Solution category in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

SPHEREboard, SPHERE's flagship product, is an end-to-end workflow built to understand the state of an organization's environment, automate collection, identify immediate risks and seamlessly remediate. The product allows users to evaluate access and data protection controls, protect users and data across cloud and on-premise, and remediate vulnerable users, groups and data - all while maintaining an evergreen estate.

"We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose product has been named a winner by the Globee Awards," says Rita Gurevich, Founder and CEO, SPHERE. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs."

This announcement comes just on the heels of the recent launch of SPHERE6.0 , the product's latest software upgrade. SPHEREboard 6.0 takes the user experience to a whole new level with heightened visibility into all privileged access across an organization's assets, as well as granular customizability and increased levels of control not previously available.

To learn more about SPHERE, SPHEREboard and the other solutions they provide, visit https://www.sphereco.com/ for more information.

About Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About SPHERE

SPHERE is an award-winning, woman-owned cybersecurity business focusing on improving security and enhancing compliance. SPHERE puts the controls in place to secure your most sensitive data, create the right governance processes for your systems and assets, and makes sure companies are compliant with the alphabet soup of regulations surrounding their respective industries. For more information, please visit www.SPHEREco.com .

For media inquiries:

Caroline Dobyns

410-353-5340

[email protected]

SOURCE SPHERE