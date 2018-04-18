SphereMail And Satellite Deskworks Announce Integration Partnership

"SphereMail's third generation approach advocates open and connected systems throughout the enterprise. That extends to integrations with other applications as we and our partners look to streamline the overall process of the product," said Hasan Mirjan, CEO of SphereMail.

The virtual mailbox and mailroom management software industry is growing as more mailroom administrators and end-users now have the ability to manage postal mail online or from a mobile device. Virtual mailbox services benefit companies by providing better product quality, reduced manual processing time and costs, and faster turnaround times to end-users.

Satellite Deskworks is designed, from the ground up, to be easy to integrate with new concepts and programs as they develop. The partnership with SphereMail is a natural fit for the workspace software company.

"The partnership between SphereMail and Satellite Deskworks will make it even easier to run workspaces. It will enable space operators to offer more services and increase revenue. SphereMail is known for their strength in digitizing Postal Mail, and this partnership adds to the ease of running a center using Deskworks," said Satellite Deskworks founder and CEO Barbara Sprenger.

For business centers and coworking spaces, moving from a manual process to a lean and automated process helps to shorten operations timelines. The integration between SphereMail, and Deskworks allows the easy exchange of information and faster processing times when run in parallel.

About Satellite DeskWorks: Cowork/Business Center Management Software that lets you do what you love by helping you build a profitable and sustainable workspace center.

