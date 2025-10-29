Spherexx ILoveLeasing CRM AI + Substantially Increases Residential Lease Conversions

Case Studies Confirm Strong Gains in Customer Engagement and Operational Efficiency

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherexx.com®, a 25-year pioneer in data science and PropTech, is celebrating a new profit center milestone in multifamily leasing and operations technology. The company's flagship product, ILoveLeasing® CRM, continues to drive industry innovation—most recently honored as a Webby Award Honoree in the Software Services & Platforms – Marketing & Content Management category for its AI Assistant integration.

Originally launched in 2006, ILoveLeasing CRM has evolved into a powerful leasing performance engine with intelligent automation at its core. The latest AI Assistant is built on a generative AI platform and offers full transparency—detailing sentiment detection, interaction logic, and clearly defining when a prospect conversation is escalated to human staff.

AI That Performs—And Proves It

ILoveLeasing AI engages apartment seekers with natural, agentic conversations through voice, text and email, offering real-time availability, product details, and tour scheduling synced to on-site staff and property management software calendars. It provides an AI Chat solution that will work in concert with ILoveLeasing. The platform transcribes inbound calls and voicemails into guest cards, mimics first-person follow-ups, and seamlessly integrates with major property management and accounting systems.

It even measures how many hours it saves onsite teams and scores staff phone performance—all while working alongside ILoveLeasing's automated drip marketing engine that serves both leasing prospects and current residents with humanlike conversation. The AI is customizable: naming, trained for property details, sentiment, and out-of-bounds topic handoffs.

How Spherexx ILoveLeasing CRM AI+ Differentiates from Other AI CRM Software

Directly integrated with a mature CRM, not a bolt-on

Fully transparent to users and provides a feedback system

Configurable AI workflow to do as little or much as the client requires

"Our experience with Spherexx has been exceptional. Spherexx ILoveLeasing software plus the AI digital agent has transformed our marketing efforts. We've been able to refine our ad budgets; I know exactly where our leads are coming from. The ability to deliver formal revenue management quotes inside I Love Leasing with our revenue management live pricing and accept applications online and book tours around the clock has significantly improved our occupancy and retention, without requiring extra effort from our team. Our onsite teams appreciate how user-friendly ILoveLeasing and its digital assets are. Spherexx has more than paid for itself tenfold," Holly Parnell, CAPS, Property Supervisor, WillMax Capital Management, Inc., (current five-year Spherexx client).

Additionally, ILoveLeasing reports aggregated resident and prospect reviews relating to the user's apartment community. There is also competitor daily pricing and availability intelligence sourced by published leasing data.

Anonymized Case Study Highlights (6 Months | 19,200 Units | JAN-JUN 2025):

Why is AI so valuable ?

Appointments Gained: 33.5 %

Leases Gained: 28 %

ToursOccupancy Gained: 1.7%

Emails/TextsLeads Gained: 14.4 %

FasterAI vs Non AI Loss to Vacancy Save: 36%

AI Response Times: 11.2 Hours Faster

After-Hours Lead Engagement: 49 %

Spherexx CRM + AI pays for itself with 9 days of vacancy of 1 unit per month.

Over half (51%) of all apartment shoppers submit inquiries outside of business hours. Many leasing teams underestimate how much advertising value is lost simply due to slow response times or unstaffed hours.

Looking Ahead

"Our clients are enthusiastic with how Spherexx AI is transforming operations," said Becca Wilson, Owner and CEO of Spherexx. "These results signal broader opportunities for renewed excitement around higher lead conversion, less vacant days and efficiency—across all asset classes where clustering and automation can maximize ROI."

About

SPHEREXX.COM®: Redefining Real Estate Technology Through AI Leadership

Spherexx.com® stands as a pioneer and authoritative force in the real estate industry, having introduced the first AI machine learning solution to PropTech in 2013 with revenue management software. In 2023, it continues to lead with cutting-edge generative AI solutions in revenue management, multifamily CRM, website CMS & inline editor, and website AI chatbots, setting industry benchmarks for innovation.

With over two decades of experience, Spherexx.com® delivers top-tier Software as a Service (SaaS) internet-based software, data analytics, and marketing solutions to clients across the US and Canada. Spherexx expertise spans multifamily, single-family, affordable, senior, rent control, self-storage, and manufactured housing.

Spherexx technology stack streamlines operations and enhances brand experiences for clients and residents, leveraging real-time data and business intelligence dashboards for efficient day-to-day management. The proprietary tech stack includes revenue management software, advertising syndication, commission and bonus management, AI chatbot, 3D interactive site plans, ADA website compliance and search engine marketing, CRM, website content management that includes AI-driven inline editing features, form builder, document management BI dashboard, and upcoming innovations.

Spherexx marketing stack offers brand management, lead management, sales training, market insights, and customer nurturing, including branding, creative services, website development, advertising syndication, chatbots, mass messaging, video production, mobile apps, competitor analysis, search engine marketing, PPC, social advertising, touchscreen kiosks, tablet apps, and ADA website compliance.

Spherexx offers robust integrations with these popular property management accounting programs plus revenue management software like Spherexx Optimize™ and hundreds of internet listing services that help ensure accountability and attribution across our clients' tech stack.

Spherexx.com® is the authoritative source for innovation and transformation in real estate technology. Visit www.spherexx.com to explore the future of PropTech.

