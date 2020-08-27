Spherical | Analytics and Rocky Mountain Institute Announce Strategic Partnership

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherical | Analytics (S|A), a Context Labs company, and Rocky Mountain Institute are pleased to announce the launch of their strategic partnership to create a new platinum standard for measuring energy industry climate impact, modeling, and managing emissions mitigation activities.

Through the partnership, S|A and RMI will work together to provide continuous climate intelligence, using the highest resolution and quality data from upstream, midstream, and downstream assets with multiple sources of operational, financial and environmental data. These sources will be processed in the S|A Immutably™ platform, which enables stakeholders to develop and act on new ESG 'edge' backed with Asset Grade Data (AGD) through all-source data ingestion, unique cryptographic proofing methodologies, and private, distributed ledger technology. This transformation from raw, untrusted data into synthesized and consumable, trusted data allows for advanced analytics, deep visualizations and derived insights.

"Together with S|A's key capabilities, Rocky Mountain Institute will leverage its subject matter expertise, global brand, and industry access to deliver actionable data and insights that drive real change," said Ned Harvey, Managing Director for RMI. "This will galvanize the energy industry, its customers and partners through the harmonization of disparate data and digital insight opportunities to accelerate and scale more profitable, lower-risk approaches to climate-aligned strategies."

"We are excited to work with a prestigious organization such as Rocky Mountain Institute to continue one of S|A's original missions – modeling the climate impact of oil and gas operations globally. This is a natural extension of our seminal work, and we look forward to sharing this next phase of our journey in oil and gas industry transformation with RMI," stated Dan Harple, Founder and CEO of S|A.

Spherical | Analytics, a Context Labs company, is dedicated to sourcing and organizing the world's environmental information, enabling data to become trusted, shared, and traded as Asset Grade Data (AGD). Its Immutably™ platform utilizes machine learning technologies to source and attest to data and AI-enhanced technologies to provide insights and solutions through Asset Grade Analytics (AGA).

Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) — an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 — transforms global energy use to create a clean, prosperous and secure low-carbon future. It engages businesses, communities, institutions and entrepreneurs to accelerate the adoption of market-based solutions that cost-effectively shift from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewables. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; the San Francisco Bay Area; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing.

