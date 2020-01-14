Spherical Analytics Collaborates With the National Institute of Standards and Technology's National Cyberphysical Security Center of Excellence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spherical Analytics (S|A), a Context Labs company, announced collaboration with the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST's) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) in their Securing the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT): Cybersecurity for Distributed Energy Resources Use Case Consortium.

This consortium was formed to develop practical, interoperable cybersecurity approaches that address the real-world needs of complex Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) systems. The capabilities demonstrated by the consortium will focus on helping energy companies secure the IIoT information exchanges of distributed energy resources (DERs) in their operating environments.

The collaboration will result in a publicly available NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide, which will document the reference design for securing IIoT in commercial- and/or utility-scale DER environments and will include an example solution that uses commercially available cybersecurity products.

S|A plans to contribute the Immutably™ platform, Proofworks™ service layer, Scrivener™ distributed transaction ledger, and EdgeShare™ security layer to support the mission. These core technology innovations were developed in partnership with Context Labs and specifically fine-tuned for IIOT and DERs.

The Immutably™ platform provides all-source data ingestion, cryptographic proofing services, blockchain-based distributed ledgers, graph analytics, machine learning and other AI enablement from its microservices architecture to help establish and persist high levels of cyber-resilience, information security, and trust in the solutions Immutably™ enables.

ProofWorks™ is a configurable digital trust platform with a secure API that allows users to employ multi-point cryptographic proofs of critical digital assets across their lifecycles.

Scrivener™ is the distributed transaction ledger that offers multiple consensus and reconciliation methodologies, as well as interoperability with other ledger approaches.

The S|A Immutably™ platform and associated services deployed in support of DERs controllers can simultaneously safeguard and share data, analytics, and findings while continuing to ensure its provenance and immutability, via its EdgeShare™ services layer.

Chris Rezendes, CBO for S|A stated, "The central importance of energy security – secure, mission-available, climate-resilient, cost-effective, power – cannot be overstated. The key to energy security is rooted in our ability to deploy, operate and upgrade Cyberphysical security services for the emerging, highly distributed/decentralized and privately financed DER-driven energy grid."

S|A CEO & Co-Founder, inventor and Internet pioneer Dan Harple shared, "The power and the beauty of the NIST /NCCOE CRADA is its emphasis on standards-based commercial off-the-shelf offerings as core elements of a reference architecture that will support myriad implementations. They too will all share the critical requirement that they trust the data that is enabling their systems to become intelligent and resilient. We are proud to contribute and make Asset-Grade-Data and Asset-Grade-Analytics core elements of the future of DERs management and EP grid security."

