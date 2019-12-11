Spherion Launches National Workforce Clothing Drive for Holidays

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion, a national recruiting, staffing and workforce solutions provider, is launching a national Workforce Clothing Drive this month to help individuals in need of work attire start the new year off ready to achieve their career goals. More than 40 Spherion offices across the U.S. are partnering with local charities that have a focus on donations of clothing for a variety of workplace settings from office/clerical to industrial.

The company is working with numerous charity organizations across the country to reach thousands of individuals this holiday season. The program kicks off in December and will continue throughout 2020 in markets around the U.S.

"As a company, Spherion focuses on putting people to work in jobs that improve their lives and helping individuals, companies and communities reach their highest potential," said Daisy Lilley, Vice President of Marketing for Spherion. "We are committed to giving back across all of the local communities in which we operate, and our Workforce Clothing Drive is a perfect combination of our expertise in putting people to work and our focus on giving back."

The Workforce Clothing Drive is an extension of Spherion's annual Community Giveback program, which kicks off each year in November and focuses on giving to a variety of charities that address community challenges around issues such as hunger, homelessness, youth development, family services and healthcare, among others. As of 2019, Spherion has given a total of $1 million to local charities through its Community Giveback program since the program began in 2014.

In addition to charity donations, Spherion also regularly volunteers in local schools and other organizations to teach classes on resume-building tips and interview skills.

Spherion operates in around 200 markets across the country providing recruiting and staffing services for professional services such as IT, engineering, finance and accounting as well as industrial and administrative positions.

About Spherion

Spherion ( spherion.com ) is a leading recruiting and staffing provider, specializing in temporary and direct hire placement of administrative, clerical, customer service, light industrial and professional job candidates. To help clients attract, engage and retain a high-performance workforce, Spherion offers in-depth market knowledge, outstanding customer service, a strong network of talent and unique insights from its groundbreaking Emerging Workforce® Study, now in its 22nd year. As an industry pioneer, Spherion has, for more than 70 years, matched candidates to clients in virtually every industry across the U.S. Today, each Spherion office is independently owned and operated by a team of local specialists, dedicated to delivering great experiences, powered by technology but always with a personal touch. To learn more about one of the nation's fastest-growing industries, visit spherion.com/franchise .

