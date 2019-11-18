Spherion Launches Workforce Planning 2020 Webinar

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion is launching a new webinar to help business leaders ready their workforces for 2020. The "Workforce Planning for 2020: How to Attract, Recruit, Engage and Retain Top Talent" webinar will take place on December 5 at 12 p.m. ET.

"When planning your workforce in 2020 and beyond, there are many factors to consider—from wage issues in a tight labor market to ensuring your organization is attractive to the five generations at work and the various demographics that make up our current workforce," said Lynn Billing, senior vice president at Spherion. "During the webinar, we will share planning strategies and best practices around the critical workforce issues of the next decade and the importance of being an employer of choice to successfully compete for talent in the future."

According to Spherion's annual Emerging Workforce Study, almost three-quarters of U.S. employers report being more worried about the talent shortage, citing finding qualified/skilled workers and turnover/retention as top concerns. Additionally, employers cite employee engagement as a top concern when thinking about their workforce.

Billing, a seasoned workforce planning expert who has been with Spherion for more than 18 years, will lead the webinar, sharing insights and practical tips about how to effectively plan the size, skills and structure of workforce organizations to drive business performance.

Specifically, the webinar will address:

The fundamental questions to consider during workforce planning for the upcoming year

Best practices for attracting and recruiting top-tier talent

Strategies for engaging and retaining your workforce

The components of a succession plan and why it is critical to have one

The "Workforce Planning for 2020: How to Attract, Recruit, Engage and Retain Top Talent" webinar will take place on December 5 from 12 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET . Click here to register.

About Spherion

Spherion ( spherion.com ) is a leading recruiting and staffing provider, specializing in temporary and direct hire placement of administrative, clerical, customer service, light industrial and professional job candidates. To help clients attract, engage and retain a high-performance workforce, Spherion offers in-depth market knowledge, outstanding customer service, a strong network of talent and unique insights from its groundbreaking Emerging Workforce® Study, now in its 22nd year. As an industry pioneer, Spherion has, for more than 70 years, matched candidates to clients in virtually every industry across the U.S. Today, each Spherion office is independently owned and operated by a team of local specialists, dedicated to delivering great experiences, powered by technology but always with a personal touch. To learn more about one of the nation's fastest-growing industries, visit spherion.com/franchise .

Spherion operates in over 100 markets across the country providing recruiting and staffing services and professional direct hire placement services in the fields of IT, engineering, finance and accounting as well as industrial and administrative positions.

