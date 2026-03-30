Spherion Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Sandy Mazur Excellence in Leadership Scholarship

Nationwide Staffing and Recruiting Franchise to Award up to $5,000 to Students Pursuing Higher Education

ATLANTA, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion Staffing and Recruiting ( Spherion ) is now accepting applications for its annual Sandy Mazur Excellence in Leadership Scholarship. The scholarship is open to individuals pursuing higher education who demonstrate leadership, academic achievement, and a commitment to bettering their communities.

Randstad US (PRNewsfoto/Randstad US)

Spherion's franchise community, in partnership with the Richland County Foundation, administers the scholarship and funds up to $5,000 for each award. Applications are now open through April 30, 2026. Now in its seventh year, the program has awarded scholarships to 17 students nationwide. Last year, the program awarded a total of $25,000 to five students, marking its largest class to date.

Established in honor of former Spherion President Sandy Mazur, the scholarship recognizes students who reflect her legacy of leadership, passion, and community impact. Throughout her 18-year career with Spherion, Mazur was known for her commitment to strengthening the communities the company serves, a mission that still inspires Spherion teams nationwide.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see students who are already making a difference in their communities take the next step in their professional journeys," said Sandy Mazur, former president of Spherion. "I'm proud to continue to be a part of a community that champions the next generation of leaders. Good luck to all who apply this year!"

The scholarship is open to individuals enrolling in college, technical school, or skilled training programs, including high school seniors, current students, and those returning to education to further their careers. Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and demonstrate a commitment to community service by sharing how they plan to "pay it forward" in their future endeavors. Financial need will also be taken into consideration.

"Investing in the next generation of leaders is one of the most meaningful ways we can make our communities better places to live and work," said Kathy George, president of Spherion. "Each year, this scholarship allows us to recognize students who are already leading with purpose and support them on the path to achieve their dreams. I'm incredibly grateful to our franchise community for their continued dedication to making this program possible every year."

The Spherion franchise community, led by Beth DeLaney and Michael Chalmers, coordinates the online applications with Ohio-based nonprofit The Richland County Foundation, which disburses grants for charitable organizations. Applications are reviewed anonymously by the Spherion scholarship selection committee, with recipients chosen based on merit, leadership, and overall community involvement.

For more information and to apply online, visit spherion.com/scholarship.

To donate to the Sandy Mazur Scholarship, please visit richlandcountyfdn.fcsuite.com/erp/donate and search Sandy Mazur / Spherion Excellence in Leadership Scholarship Fund to reach the donation page.

About Spherion

Transform your workforce with Spherion Staffing and Recruiting—where 80 years of proven expertise meets resourceful, forward-thinking service. Our network of independent, locally owned franchise offices in more than 200 communities delivers the staffing solutions that matter: temporary, temp-to-hire, direct hire, and on-premise workforce services that connect more than 3,000 businesses with exceptional talent every day. Backed by Randstad, the world's most equitable and specialized talent company, we combine local market knowledge with national resources to find the right people for employers and the right opportunities for job seekers.

Our 4.9/5 national Google rating from thousands of reviews and recognition as a Forbes Best Temporary Staffing Firm affirms our commitment to excellence in staffing and recruiting. We're also proud to be a franchisor of choice, through inclusion on Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises and Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 list. Partner with Spherion to strengthen your business or take the next step in your career.

About the Richland County Foundation

The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c) (3) organization, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.

The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county's citizens. Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.

For more information about the Richland County Foundation, please visit richlandcountyfoundation.org

SOURCE Spherion Corporation