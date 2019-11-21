Spherion Puts Charity Donations to Work for the Holidays

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion, a national recruiting, staffing and workforce solutions provider, is donating $142,000 total to 120 local charities across the U.S. this holiday season. The donations will be used to make a positive difference in the communities where Spherion operates as part of the company's annual Community Giveback program.

The Spherion Community Giveback program reached a key milestone this year, having given a total of $1 million to local charities during the holiday season since the program began in 2014.

"Spherion is focused on improving people's lives all year round by helping them find meaningful employment while also giving back to local communities to help them grow and thrive," said Daisy Lilley, vice president of marketing for Spherion. "Our Community Giveback program aligns with wonderful charity organizations that are making tangible impacts in our communities."

Charities receiving Spherion donations this year address a range of critical community issues such as hunger, homelessness, youth development and family services, among many others. For the past six years, Spherion's local teams have been partnering with charities that help individuals and families meet pressing needs, recover from emergencies and build better futures.

Spherion operates in around 200 markets across the country providing recruiting and staffing services for professional services such as IT, engineering, finance and accounting as well as industrial and administrative positions.

About Spherion

Spherion ( spherion.com ) is a leading recruiting and staffing provider, specializing in temporary and direct hire placement of administrative, clerical, customer service, light industrial and professional job candidates. To help clients attract, engage and retain a high-performance workforce, Spherion offers in-depth market knowledge, outstanding customer service, a strong network of talent and unique insights from its groundbreaking Emerging Workforce® Study, now in its 22nd year. As an industry pioneer, Spherion has, for more than 70 years, matched candidates to clients in virtually every industry across the U.S. Today, each Spherion office is independently owned and operated by a team of local specialists, dedicated to delivering great experiences, powered by technology but always with a personal touch. To learn more about one of the nation's fastest-growing industries, visit spherion.com/franchise .

Media Contacts:

Daisy Lilley

717-419-6613

daisylilley@spherion.com

Rebecca Harbin

404-832-0698

rebecca.harbin@headstandgroup.com

SOURCE Spherion