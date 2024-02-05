Spherion Staffing and Recruiting Names Kathy George President

Former Executive Vice President and Seasoned Staffing and Franchise Industry Leader to Carry Spherion Toward a New Era of Strategic Growth

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) has announced the appointment of Kathy George as president, effective February 5, 2024. As president, George will leverage her 20-year tenure at Spherion and extensive experience within the staffing and franchise industries to oversee the company's operations and drive purposeful growth.

Throughout her time with Spherion, George has honed her expertise and gained an intimate understanding of the franchise community, organization and staffing industry as a whole in a manner only achievable through more than two decades of dedicated service. Likewise, her experience has allowed her to develop a keen understanding of job market conditions and economic trends that will be crucial for Spherion's strategic decision-making and long-term success. From holding hands-on recruiting and sales roles to multiple leadership positions in the industry and at the company, George has played a pivotal role in solidifying Spherion's standing as a leader in the staffing and recruiting industry, helping to guide the company through evolving market dynamics and a global pandemic with resilience and foresight. In her most recent role as executive vice president, George worked closely with Spherion's network of franchise business owners, providing insight into localized sales and recruitment strategies that facilitated growth and resulted in increased revenues for franchisees.

"After being a part of the Spherion family for more than 20 years, it is impossible to capture how much this franchise community means to me in a few short sentences. As I step into this new role, I am incredibly humbled to lead such a remarkable organization," said George. "Our franchisees truly embody our core principles every day, investing their time, energy and passion into creating inclusive workplaces and opportunities for the clients and the candidates we serve. They are the heartbeat of Spherion. Together, we will continue to not only build businesses but shape futures and make a tangible impact in the lives of countless individuals and communities."

In addition to staying at the forefront of job market trends to ensure Spherion remains agile in the face of changing workplace dynamics, George has demonstrated a commitment to organizational growth and inclusivity. As the head of the company's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Council, she has been instrumental in driving impactful initiatives that promote a culture of equal opportunity within the Spherion franchise community and beyond. In her new role, George will continue to prioritize inclusivity while also overseeing strategic expansion initiatives to drive Spherion's continued growth and success.

"I am honored to congratulate Kathy on her appointment as president of Spherion and look forward to working closely with her to reach our shared goals for both our organizations and the staffing industry as a whole," said Marc-Etienne Julien, CEO of Randstad North America. "As we focus on 2024, I am confident that we have created a solid foundation for the future and have the right leaders in place to further our aspiration of becoming the world's most equitable and specialized talent company."

Further demonstrating her dedication to staying ahead in the staffing and franchise industries, George is actively involved with key organizations that drive innovation and progress in their fields, including the American Staffing Association (ASA), Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and the International Franchise Association (IFA) where she earned the credential as a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE).

Spherion brandishes the power of local through a network of independent and empowered franchisees. Each Spherion franchisee enriches their community through connecting and facilitating employment opportunities every day—and when they're successful together, their investments flow back into the neighborhoods where they live and work. The power of Spherion is in its local roots.

With more than 75 years of staffing and recruiting experience, Spherion stands out as a leader in the industry, leveraging the power of "local" to support its vast network of independent franchisees. True to its tagline, Let's Get to Work, Spherion provides temporary, temp-to-hire, direct hire, and managed hiring services to more than 4,000 businesses nationwide across 200+ locations. With a 4.8/5 star Google review score and recognition as a Top 100 Staffing Company to Work for by World Staffing Awards, a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review, and ranking #63 on Entrepreneur magazine's 2024 Franchise 500 list, Spherion capably caters to the ever-changing demands of America's workforce. Backed by the world's most equitable and specialized talent company, Spherion provides superior staffing and recruiting solutions through its franchise model.

