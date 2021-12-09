Spherion Staffing's Get More! Giveaway Wraps Up with Multiple Grand Prize Winners

The Get More! Giveaway launched October 18 and ran for seven weeks with the goal of incentivizing even more of America's workforce to take advantage of Spherion's thousands of available employment opportunities nationwide. The giveaway also served as an employee retention tool for Spherion's client companies and its 200-plus offices from coast to coast.

"The Get More! Giveaway proved to be an interactive way to thank our hardworking employees and have a little fun as we progress through the holiday season," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, President of Spherion. "Our grand prize winners, along with hundreds of other weekly winners, played along to win and experience the thrill of some extra cash in their paychecks. We're hopeful campaigns like this will inspire our dedicated employees to continue giving their all as we approach the New Year."

Each week of the giveaway, Spherion employees in good standing at participating locations received digital scratch cards via text message or email for a chance to win cash prizes. Winners knew instantly if they won and their prize was added to their next paycheck. All eligible employees at participating locations received one entry for each week of work towards the national and regional grand prizes.

To learn more about the Spherion Get More! Giveaway or see a list of final prize winners, visit https://www.spherion.com/getmore .

About Spherion

Spherion, a leader in the recruiting and staffing industry with 75 years of experience, brings the power of local to its clients and candidates through a network of independent and empowered franchise owners. Backed by the drive and stability of the global leader in human resource services, Spherion is growing and evolving to tackle what is next for the emerging workforce. In 2021, the company unveiled a striking new brand identity that reflects its successful growth to meet the needs of client companies and the emergent workforce. It also revealed a new purpose-driven tagline, "Let's Get to Work." Today, Spherion services the workforce needs of more than 4,000 businesses and operates more than 200 offices across the country.

To learn more about Spherion's services, visit https://www.spherion.com . For information about the Spherion franchising opportunity, visit https://www.spherion.com/franchise/ .

SOURCE Spherion Staffing