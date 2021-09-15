Spherion Works Sweepstakes Awards New Ford Mustang GT to Celebrate National Staffing Employee Week

"We've filled thousands of positions for our client companies this summer," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, President of Spherion. "Our offices not only met the increased demand for jobs nationwide but also offered some extra summer fun to our employees by celebrating their commitment to work with weekly prizes. Building on this momentum, we'll be placing thousands of employees in new career opportunities during the fall and holiday season."

The Spherion Works Sweepstakes hit the brakes on its nine-week run of weekly prizes, culminating during National Staffing Employee Week (Sept. 13 – 19), an annual celebration of the millions of individuals employed by U.S. staffing agencies. Throughout the summer, Spherion gave away more than 150 prizes to its employees. But more importantly, as a result of this campaign, Spherion helped nearly 15,000 job seekers find and stay at meaningful career opportunities and ignited a hiring movement throughout the nation.

"I'm honored and beyond grateful to be the winner of the Spherion Works Sweepstakes grand prize. As a car fanatic, I can't wait to be driving around in a brand-new Mustang GT," said Pennington, who earned entries for each of the 9 weeks he worked as a warehouse team member over the course of the sweepstakes. "I've worked with Spherion for 5 years now, and the support I receive from the entire team is outstanding ⎼ it truly feels like a family. Growing up my dad instilled a strong work ethic in me that I've brought to my work with Spherion. My dad recently passed away, and I know that this car is a sign that he is looking down on me and is proud of the work I continue to put in every day."

A military veteran, Pennington has worked for Spherion since 2016, holding various assignments at businesses in the community. In his five years with Spherion, he has worked over 6,300 hours and has never missed an unexcused day of work or been late to a shift, receiving rave reviews from both the local Spherion leadership team and its client contacts. Pennington credits his work ethic to his dad, and has passed down that same appreciation for work to his 3 children and 4 grandchildren.

Throughout the sweepstakes, Spherion employees active on assignment earned an entry into the Spherion Works Sweepstakes for each week worked. Several exciting prizes were awarded across the country including MacBook Air Laptops, Apple Watches, flat-screen TVs, GoPros, Nintendo Switches, Apple AirPods, Grizzly Coolers, Beats by Dr. Dre headphones and more! Embracing Spherion's identity, the majority of prizes were in its signature orange, including the 2021 Mustang GT. Spherion is not affiliated with any of the brands associated with the prizes being offered, nor are these brands sponsoring or endorsing Spherion or the Spherion Works Sweepstakes.

To learn more about the Spherion Works Sweepstakes or see a list of final prize winners, visit www.spherion.com/works .

