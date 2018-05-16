Spherix and DatChat Announce New User Interface and New Features for DatChat App

Spherix and DatChat have been working together to enhance the user experience. The result is Advanced Screenshot Protection that prevents the recipients of your messages and images from being able to take screenshots. If a recipient tries to take a screenshot of a message or image sent from a DatChat user, the recipient will now only capture a blank screen and the sender will be notified that a screenshot was attempted. Additionally, the advanced screenshot prevention protects against other forms of screen capture, including iOS screen recording, AirPlay screen mirroring and QuickTime screen recording.

DatChat's new privacy interface also makes it easy to have a traditional messaging experience without having to give up privacy, security and control. The new user interface is more intuitive and easier to use. This allows for regular conversations where you can easily delete a single message from the recipients phone, or "Nuke" all traces of a conversation from all parties involved. The new user interface makes it easy to turn on screenshot protection and advanced control features for individual messages, without leaving the conversation thread. No matter what level of control you choose, all messages are always end to end encrypted and can be destructed when you need them to be.

Anthony Hayes, CEO of Spherix stated, "This was great collaborative effort between Spherix and DatChat. By working together, we believe that we have created a better user experience and are now offering even more advanced technological solutions. We thank everyone who worked on the project and look forward to more advancements in the future, as we work towards a closing of the DatChat acquisition."

Closing of the transaction between Spherix and DatChat is subject to usual and customary conditions for a transaction of this nature, including shareholder approval.

About Spherix

Spherix Incorporated was launched in 1967 as a scientific research company. Spherix is committed to advancing innovation by participation in the development of new technology.

