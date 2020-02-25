Spherix Attends Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Pharmaceutical Development Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Incorporated (Nasdaq: SPEX) today announced its attendance at the AI & ML Drug Discovery Summit. The AI-ML in Drug Development Summit is the only conference to bring together industry leaders, technology experts and academics focused on augmenting the R&D processes through the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The event, scheduled for February 24-26, 2020 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Diego - Mission Valley, brings together industry leaders and academics who are developing and implementing technological solutions for some of pharma's greatest problems.

Mr. Anthony Hayes, CEO of Spherix stated, "We believe that the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development will be an important part of the future for this industry. We are excited to be a part of this conference as we continue to work towards becoming a diversified biopharmaceutical company."

The AI-ML in Drug Discovery & Development Summit is the only conference to bring together industry leaders, technology experts and academics focused on augmenting R&D processes. The three-day conference features case studies, panels and varied networking opportunities. The 2020 agenda will reflect the strides taken by the community over the past year and mistakes made as well as forming the future of machine learning solutions in the R&D process.

About Spherix

Spherix Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), was initially formed in 1967 and is currently a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipe to treat unmet medical needs in oncology

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: brett@haydenir.com

www.haydenir.com

Spherix:

Phone: 212-745-1373

Email: investorrelations@spherix.com

www.spherix.com

SOURCE Spherix Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.spherix.com

