Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m.

Mr. Hayes is expected to discuss the Company's recent announcement related to the acquisition of DatChat, an encrypted personal privacy platform, along with general cyber security related topics. DatChat participates in the rapidly expanding multi-billion dollar mobile instant messaging market.

Cheddar is a live streaming financial news network focused on covering the most innovative products, technologies, and services transforming our lives. The network covers this news through the lens of the companies and executives driving these changes. Cheddar is broadcast daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, with exclusive CEO and founder interviews, and profiles of the technologies and companies transforming our lives. Cheddar distributes content for the modern audience and is available on: Cheddar.com, Sling TV, Amazon, Philo, Pluto TV, Comcast X1, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and 60% of smart TVs in the U.S.

About Spherix

Spherix Incorporated was launched in 1967 as a scientific research company. Spherix is committed to advancing innovation by participation in the development of new technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations: Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: brett@haydenir.com

www.haydenir.com



Spherix: Phone: 212-745-1373

Email: investorrelations@spherix.com

www.spherix.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spherix-ceo-anthony-hayes-set-to-appear-live-on-cheddar-tv-interview-to-take-place-from-the-floor-of-the-nyse-on-may-9th-1250-pm-300644296.html

SOURCE Spherix Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.spherix.com

