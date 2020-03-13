Spherix Completes Name Change to AIkido Pharma Inc.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Incorporated today announced it has completed its name change to AIkido Pharma Inc. and now trades under the ticker "AIKI". The name change reflects company's increased focus on the use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI and ML) in the drug development space.

Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido, stated, "This name change is the culmination of our transformation to an innovative drug development company focused on leveraging the power of AI/ML to accelerate drug development. The U.S. healthcare system is at an important crossroads as it faces major demographic shifts, burgeoning costs, and transformative technologies. AI/ML is increasingly viewed as an answer, as evidenced using these technologies to help address the Coronavirus outbreak. AIkido Pharma Inc., with the use of the 'AI' in the name 'Aikido' underscores our commitment to this evolution. In addition, AIkido is a martial art known for using an opponent's efforts against that opponent, alluding to our vision to develop technologies that allows humans to use cancer's own attributes against the disease."

About AIkido

AIkido, formerly known as Spherix, was initially formed in 1967 and is currently a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipe to treat unmet medical needs in oncology.

