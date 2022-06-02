Spherix Global Insights Announces Entry into Asia-Pacific Research with Upcoming IgA Nephropathy Market and Pipeline Assessment in Japan

The first IgA Nephropathy (Japan) study, due to release later this summer, pairs with other studies in the EU5 and United States

EXTON, Pa. , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glomerulonephritis is a major contributor of end-stage renal disease across the globe, with IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger's disease, as the most common primary glomerular disease worldwide1. IgAN prevalence can vary substantially by country and by population, with a typically higher prevalence in Asian populations.

Spherix has been a leader in tracking the IgAN (US) market for several years, covering physician perspectives, treatment patterns, and pipeline assessments. This coverage includes in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) and "in-the-trenches" physicians, along with large-scale attitudinal surveys and chart audits of more than 900 patients. Spherix introduced market and pipeline assessment studies in the EU5 (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom) in 2021, and is now expanding geographic coverage to Japan.

Topics included in this research across geographies include an assessment of unmet needs, typical challenges in managing patients, and preferred treatment regimens. The deep clinical understanding that Spherix gains via relationships with KOLs in the industry, as well as insights garnered through the large scale chart audits, allows for a deeper assessment of the data and how the market will continue to evolve in coming years.

One of the key insights from this year's in-depth RealWorld Dynamix™: IgA Nephropathy (US) chart audit – and one which will be tracked closely in the upcoming research – was around the use of SGLT2 inhibitors in this specific patient population. Year-over-year, use of SGLT2 inhibitors more than tripled in the US after the release of a pre-specified analysis of the DAPA-CKD trial. The vast majority of SGLT2 inhibitor prescriptions for these patients are written by nephrologists for their benefits in CKD progression, with AstraZeneca's Farxiga landing as the most prescribed SGLT2 inhibitor in IgAN patients.

Beyond understanding evolving treatment patterns and challenges, a large section of the upcoming Market Dynamix™ research evaluates expectations for products in development. Nephrologists in the US and EU5 have expressed they most seek a new IgAN treatment that can slow chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression overall and significantly reduce proteinuria.

Products evaluated across this research suite (US, EU5 and Japan) for familiarity and potential patient candidacy include: atacicept (Vera Therapeutics), atrasentan (Chinook), cemdisiran (Alnylam), IONIS-FB-L (IONIS), iptacopan (Novartis), narsoplimab (Omeros), sparsentan (Travere), and VIS649 (Otsuka and Visterra). Spherix is closely tracking the launch of Tarpeyo (Nefecon/budesonide, Calliditas) in the US through its Launch Dynamix™ series, and will include expectations for the product across the EU5 and Japan in this upcoming research.

As of mid-2021, nephrologists in the EU5, similar to those in the US, have the greatest familiarity with Nefecon, sparsentan, and atrasentan – with familiarity peaking for certain products in different countries. When asked which IgAN pipeline product they would most like to see approved, nephrologists in the UK, Italy and France were most excited about sparsentan, while those in Germany leaned towards Nefecon and those in Spain were divided between atrasentan and sparsentan.

As the leading independent provider of IgA nephropathy data and insights, Spherix is uniquely positioned to work with companies as they approach this quickly evolving market. Similar research is available for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), membranous nephropathy, C3G, lupus nephritis and other indications to provide a comprehensive perspective on the glomerulonephritis market.

About Market Dynamix™

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years, highlighting market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

About RealWorld Dynamix™

RealWorld Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the "why" behind treatment decisions, include year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists' attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

About Launch Dynamix™

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing a monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into patient types initiated, brand perceptions, promotional activity, and drivers and barriers to uptake.

Learn more about our services here.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

All company, brand or product names in this document are trademarks of their respective holders.

For more information contact:

Denise Foy, Nephrology Franchise Head

Email: [email protected]

www.spherixglobalinsights.com

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights