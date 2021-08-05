Spherix Global Insights Finds US Gastroenterologists Receptive to Emerging Celiac Disease Pipeline Therapies as More Than One-Third of Patients Struggle to Adhere to Their Gluten-Free Diet

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix recently surveyed 101 US gastroenterologists and conducted eleven qualitative interviews to assess the current and future management of celiac disease (CeD). The combination of qualitative and quantitative research included in their Market Dynamix™: Celiac Disease (US) service evaluates, in detail, the diagnostic and treatment trends emerging with the condition, as well as physician reactions to potential therapies in development.

Gluten-free diets (GFDs) are currently the only option to manage CeD patients. However, when asked about their greatest challenge in managing CeD patients, more than three-quarters of gastroenterologists stated "diet compliance," estimating that more than one-third of their patients struggle to adhere to their GFD, regardless of the severity of their symptoms. When asked what triggered these adherence challenges, gastroenterologists allocate the most "difficulty" (points avg. 55 out of 100) to patients' struggle with the hidden gluten content in foods. Patients' dependence on foods that contain gluten represents the remainder of the overall GFD adherence issue.

GFD adherence challenges led almost one-half of gastroenterologists to identify a high unmet need in the treatment of CeD, with only 17% indicating that they are satisfied with their current treatment options. Physicians estimate that more than one-third of their CeD patients could be candidates for the pipeline therapies currently in development to treat the condition.

Before assessing the pipeline therapies, gastroenterologists provided feedback on the clinical endpoints they would like to see used to evaluate developmental CeD treatments. When asked to allocate 100 importance points across the different potential clinical metrics for evaluating pipeline therapies, physicians distributed the most points to histology/small intestine health results, followed by improvement in the level of symptoms experienced by CeD patients. This focus on histology likely reflects the "gold standard" in CeD diagnosis and evaluation, which is currently endoscopy. An in-depth understanding of how physicians use endoscopy and other diagnostic tools is also included in the report.

In conjunction with evaluating potential drivers for agents in development, Spherix's Market Dynamix™ service assesses physician awareness of and familiarity with five pipeline CeD assets that have at least Phase 2 clinical data available. These pipeline therapies include:

Latiglutenase (ImmunogenX)

Larazotide acetate (9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.)

PRV-015 (Provention Bio, Inc. with Amgen)

TAK-101 (Takeda Pharmaceuticals)

ZED-1227 (ZEDIRA GmbH)

Gastroenterologists engaged in a thorough review of these pipeline product descriptions (based on publicly available clinical information for each product). Quantitative data captured for these CeD pipeline therapies includes:

Most likely to prescribe therapy (likelihood rating if FDA-approved)

Most preferred pipeline therapy (ranking)

Advantages of each pipeline therapy (open-ended)

Limitation of each pipeline therapy (open-ended)

Reasons for ranking each therapy number one

Estimated number of CeD patients who would be started on each number-one ranked therapy

CeD represents just one of the emerging gastroenterological conditions introduced into Spherix's gastroenterology offerings through their Market Dynamix™ service. Other conditions covered include eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/ non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NAFLD/NASH).

About Market Dynamix™

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents. Learn more about our services here.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

All company, brand or product names in this document are trademarks of their respective holders.

For more information contact:

Kristen Henn, Business Development Manager

Email: [email protected]

www.spherixglobalinsights.com

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights

Related Links

http://www.spherixglobalinsights.com

