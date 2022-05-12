Spherix Global Insights Identifies Significant Unmet Need and Strong Opportunity for a Newly Launched Mechanism of Action in IBS-C Market

Market entry of Ardelyx's Ibsrela has potential to disrupt the treatment landscape

EXTON, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix recently surveyed 102 gastroenterologists and 100 primary care physicians (PCPs), including eight qualitative interviews with gastroenterologists, to gain perspective on the current and future management of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). Data captured in Spherix's Market Dynamix™: IBS-C (US) service also specifically examined the treatment and diagnosis trends for this indication.

According to most physicians in the 2022 study, the greatest challenge in managing IBS-C is medication efficacy. As such, the unmet need for new treatment options is high for patients suffering from the condition, who will often trial more than three prescription products before reaching an optimal regimen. Even then, more than three-quarters of prescribers agree that a substantial number of IBS-C patients have unresolved symptoms despite optimal treatment with current therapeutic options.

Spherix's analyses reveal that over one-half of prescribers believe the treatment landscape of IBS-C will significantly change over the next three years due to the potential that exists with current pipeline therapies. Indeed, the majority of surveyed physicians indicate a desire for therapies with a novel mechanism of action in IBS-C.

In the report, prescribers illustrate the patient/physician experience from diagnosis, severity assessment, and product selection through first- and second-line pharmacologic therapy. These analyses are conducted with a focus on patient demographics, symptoms, comorbidities, adverse effects, and triggers. In fact, depression and/or anxiety is a trigger for four-in-ten patients, while diet is a factor for over one-third.

Last month, Ardelyx announced the commercial launch of their agent, Ibsrela (tenapanor), for the treatment of IBS-C in adults. Ibsrela is the first and only NHE3 inhibitor FDA approved for the treatment of IBS-C and the first novel mechanism therapy to treat the condition in a decade.

Aside from the summary of the current pipeline landscape, included in the Spherix report is an in-depth product profile review of Ibsrela. Initial reaction from both gastroenterologists and primary care physicians is favorable, as both specialty groups see the first-in-class drug as a beneficial new tool in the IBS-C toolbox.

The toolbox refers to the multifaceted etiology of IBS. As one gastroenterologist explained, "Only targeting the gut is probably not realistic because I think the condition itself is not necessarily all gut-oriented. I think there's some emotional overlay in a significant amount of patients."

Specific results captured about Ibsrela include:

Advantages

Limitations

Performance versus other branded prescription therapies across thirteen attributes

Post launch share allocation

Preference ranking versus the existing competitive set

Use by line of therapy

IBS-C is just one of the emerging gastroenterological conditions covered by Spherix's Market Dynamix™ service; others include eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NAFLD/NASH), celiac disease (CeD), and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

