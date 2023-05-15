Spherix Global Insights Launches New Portal Providing Seamless Client Access to Subscribed Data and Insights

Online platform underscores Spherix's commitment to innovation by providing dynamic solutions generated from the company's comprehensive insights library of reports & dashboards

EXTON, Pa., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading provider of market research, business intelligence and advisory services to the global life sciences industry, announced today the global launch of its new portal after a targeted roll out to select clients over the past few months. The Spherix Client Portal represents an innovative, well-designed channel for clients to interact with Spherix data and insights, deepening Spherix's role in expertly providing key answers to important business questions.

Spherix Global Insights Client Portal

"We are excited to be able to offer our clients a new best-in-class platform to access all of our research, including reports and interactive dashboards. By making our findings easily accessible and searchable, clients can quickly find the necessary insights to best inform their decision making," said Tucker Hurtado, Vice President, New Product Planning. She continued, "After nearly nine months of development and a staggered first quarter roll out, the team is eager to broaden access to the portal and to provide the best possible experience for our clients."

The portal allows Spherix clients to easily search and find not only all of their subscribed data and insights from over the past 12 months, but also to see the full spectrum of what Spherix has to offer across therapeutic areas. Innovative portal functions and features help clients easily integrate relevant and actionable intelligence into internal deliverables for seamless dissemination.

Some of the portal features include:

Search capabilities across all Spherix research

PowerPoint reports that can be reviewed online or easily downloaded

Interactive dashboards benchmarking brand and biosimilar launches

Personalized views for clients (under the "My Products" tab) to instantly access purchased research with one click

Report clipping or Excel data downloads that can be integrated into company templates, shared with colleagues, or created into a custom portal report

The ability to flag and put notes on slides or figures within reports for future reference and to share with colleagues via the platform

Individuals can access the Spherix Client Portal by going directly to clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com or by logging in through the Spherix's website at spherixglobalinsights.com.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading provider of market research, business intelligence and advisory services to the global life sciences industry. The company's unique service offerings are powered by deep therapeutic knowledge, the Spherix Network specialty physician panel, and commercially relevant analyses to enable strategic decision-making by our valued customers.

A trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix Global Insights provides specialized market expertise in six (6) focused therapeutic areas including: dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, rheumatology and ophthalmology.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more details on Spherix's primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

Spherix Global Insights Contacts

Virginia Schobel, Brand Innovation Director

[email protected]

Scott Upham, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight's analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement by any company, brand, or product aforementioned.

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights