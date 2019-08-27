Spherix Global Insights Named One of Philadelphia's Fastest Growing Companies

The Soaring 76 list includes public and privately-owned companies in the Greater Philadelphia area who have no parent company and have generated at least $750,000 in revenue in 2016 and at least $2 million in revenue in 2018, with consecutive growth over the three-year period. According to Philadelphia Business Journal , "Over the last four years, the Soaring 76 has become the most accurate and definitive list of its kind."

In an industry that has been largely focused on cost-cutting and outsourcing, Spherix took the opposite approach, staffing its Exton headquarters with experienced and passionate personnel in addition to making big investments in primary market research to give clients confidence when making business decisions. According to Jennifer Robinson, Founder and President of Spherix, "I attribute our growth to finding the white space in the industry, honing our expertise in a select group of specialties rather than trying to be a jack-of-all trades, and assembling a smart team to execute. I could not be more proud of our accomplishments, and we appreciate this recognition."

The list rankings will be revealed at an awards reception on September 26 at the SugarHouse Casino Event Center. Spherix will also be featured in a special report recognizing the Soaring 76 winners in the September 27th edition of the Philadelphia Business Journal.

