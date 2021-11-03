Spherix Global Insights Recognized as One of Greater Philadelphia's Fastest Growing Companies for Third Year in a Row

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In their third year of eligibility, Spherix Global Insights, a market intelligence firm focusing on dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and rheumatology markets, is proud to be recognized as one of Philadelphia Business Journal's Soaring 76 and the Philadelphia100® Forum's fastest growing companies in the region.

In 2015, we embarked on a mission to tackle the "white space" in insights for the biopharmaceutical industry, introducing a bridge between expensive, time-consuming custom market research and watered-down syndicated offerings," says Jennifer Robinson, Founder and President of Spherix.

"We continue to be guided by client feedback and embrace innovation, while staying hyper-focused on the select specialty markets that we cover. What we are building here is special and unique, and it really humbles me to see how we have grown, especially over the past two years."

The 2021 Soaring 76 list includes public and privately-owned companies in the Greater Philadelphia area who have no parent company and have generated at least $750,000 in revenue in 2018 and at least $2 million in revenue in 2020, with consecutive growth over the three-year period. This year, Spherix ranked Number 13, an astounding accomplishment made possible by a dedicated and collaborative team.

The 2021 Philadelphia100® list includes independent, privately-held corporations in the Greater Philadelphia area with no parent company who have reported sales of at least $125,000 in 2018 and have shown an increase in sales from 2018 to 2020. This year, Spherix ranked an impressive Number 28.

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and rheumatology markets.

