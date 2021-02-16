Spherix Global Insights Releases 2020 Corporate Highlights and Shares Outlook for 2021

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Global Insights ("Spherix") is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages its own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, which ensures biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. The company focuses exclusively on select, evolving therapy areas in dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, and rheumatology.

Despite the woes that 2020 brought upon businesses both big and small across the globe, Spherix was fortunate to have achieved a banner year:

Revenue growth exceeded 50% for the third year in a row, fueled by both expanded partnerships with existing clients and growth in new clients

Number of clients increased by 33% year over year, largely due to the popularity of the company's Special Topix™: Multi-Specialty Impact of COVID-19 service, now on its 15 th wave of production since March 2020

service, now on its 15 wave of production since To stay ahead of the growth curve, Spherix increased staffing by nearly 80%, adding 20 new team members since the COVID-19 pandemic began

For the second year in a row, Spherix was recognized as one of the Philadelphia area's fastest growing companies:

area's fastest growing companies: Ranked 12 th on Philadelphia Business Journal's Soaring 76 (from 16 th in 2019)

on Philadelphia Business Journal's Soaring 76 (from 16 in 2019)

Ranked 19 th on The Entrepreneurs' Forum of Greater Philadelphia Philadelphia100 (from 26 th in 2019)

on The Entrepreneurs' Forum of Philadelphia100 (from 26 in 2019) The company launched and unveiled a new website, introduced a new product brand, and expanded our proprietary network of specialty physicians

Donated more than $70,000 to charities including a $25,000 donation to the Chester County Hospital (Penn Medicine) to support initiatives related to COVID-19

Jennifer Robinson, Founder and President of Spherix commented, "I am awed by the professionalism, nimbleness, energy, and commitment of the team we have assembled. Their collective desire and ability to serve our clients and truly partner with them to deliver cutting edge insights has translated into yet another year of phenomenal growth. The pandemic disrupted many things, but the culture of 'work smart, hustle, have fun, and have each other's backs' is firmly intact at Spherix."

In a move that sets the stage for continued success, Spherix has promoted Lynn Price to Vice President, Strategy and Innovation. Previously, Price oversaw the Immune Franchise and was responsible for all projects in dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology. In her new role, Price will work closely with Lauren Schmitt, newly appointed Brand Director, on the successful rollout of Launch Dynamix™, a new service that offers tracking and benchmarking of new market entrants, as well as the expansion of Special Topix™, a service introduced last year which quickly assesses current market events and their impact on specialty practices.

On top of brand enhancements and long-term planning, Price will also work to expand the role of Spherix's Advisory Board (which is comprised of the top thought leaders within their core specialties) and begin the development of a patient network.

According to Price, "We've built something very special at Spherix, and I am so proud of what we have collectively accomplished over the course of 2020. I'm looking forward to shifting some of my focus to higher level strategic initiatives that continue to respond to the industry's needs, while helping guide Spherix into its next period of growth."

As for what to expect in 2021, "Expect the same unwavering focus on our core specialties, continued investment in expanding our team in order to offer innovative intelligence solutions, and our absolute passion about providing clients with unparalleled service and smarts. If we do that, achieving awesome financial results will be a layup," says Robinson.

Learn more about Spherix here.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select immunology, nephrology, and neurology markets.

All company, brand or product names in this document are trademarks of their respective holders.

For more information contact:

Matt Rigney, Senior Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

www.spherixglobalinsights.com

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights

Related Links

http://www.spherixglobalinsights.com

