Spherix Global Insights Releases the Titles of Seven Abstracts To Be Presented at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading market intelligence firm specializing in nephrology, is excited to announce the titles of seven abstracts that will be presented at American Society of Nephrology's virtual Kidney Week, taking place from November 4th through November 7th.

The abstracts highlight data from various reports included in Spherix's RealTime Dynamix™ quarterly tracking services, RealWorld Dynamix™ extensive patient chart audits, Market Dynamix™ annual landscape perspectives, and Launch Dynamix™ monthly launch trackers. All accepted Spherix poster abstracts are now available online on the ASN Kidney Week abstract portal.

"We are extremely excited about our ability to leverage our independent data to provide the industry with new insights and perspectives among nephrology leaders at ASN Kidney Week. We are grateful to the ASN for being such a great partner," said Tucker Hurtado, Nephrology Franchise Head at Spherix Global Insights.

The following abstracts will be presented at ASN Kidney Week:

