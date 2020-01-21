Spherix Launches Newly Redesigned Website

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Incorporated (Nasdaq: SPEX) today announced that it has redesigned the company's website (www.spherix.com) to illuminate the overall digital transformation and recently acquired anti-cancer therapeutics. The new digital platform will emphasize on technology acquired from world renowned institutions such as The University of Texas and Wake Forest University. Our diverse portfolio of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Treatments such as the DHA-dFdC identified by The University of Texas, has shown positive results in preclinical studies, inhibiting pancreatic tumor growth in clinically relevant transgenic models. In addition, Wake Forest University has provided a method of treatment for (AML) and (ALL) with the drug KPC-34. The launch of our redesigned website will reflect Spherix ongoing commitment to research in biotechnology development and oncological treatment.

About Spherix

Spherix Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), was initially formed in 1967 and is currently a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipe to treat unmet medical needs in oncology.

www.spherix.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations: Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner





Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: brett@haydenir.com

www.haydenir.com



Spherix: Phone: 212-745-1373

Email: investorrelations@spherix.com

www.spherix.com

SOURCE Spherix Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.spherix.com

