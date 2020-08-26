Spherix Mineral Products Selects Western Reserve Chemical As Distributor

LEXINGTON, S.C., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Mineral Products is pleased to announce the selection of Western Reserve Chemical as their distributor for the organic rubber and silicone rubber markets. Spherix Mineral Products manufactures and markets ceramic microsphere process aids that improve dispersion of hard-to-mix ingredients.

"We are excited to work with Ron Anderson and his team to enhance applications and bring value for the rubber and silicone markets with groundbreaking, sustainable technology. Western Reserve is both knowledgeable in the rubber and silicone markets, as well as strategically located to serve a broad global market," shared Michael Renzi, Executive Director of Spherix Mineral Products.

Spherix offers a line of treated and untreated mineral microsphere process aids designed to increase throughput and consistency of organic rubber, plastic, and silicone rubber. The solid, spherical microspheres significantly improve process performance and reduce processing time. Surface-treated products are tailored for specific applications.

For more information on Spherix Mineral Products for organic rubber and silicone rubber, please contact Western Reserve Chemical at 800-321-2676 or [email protected].

About Spherix Mineral Products

Spherix Mineral Products manufactures and markets 100% recycled aluminosilicate ceramic microspheres that reduce mixing time and energy consumption for rubber and plastics. The proprietary line of inorganic process aids is uniquely designed to provide greater efficiency and flexibility for specific rubber and plastic applications. For more information, visit www.spherixproducts.com.

About Western Reserve Chemical

Western Reserve Chemical is a premier distributor of specialty chemicals and industrial intermediates to compounders and formulators and the leading supplier of rubber chemicals and additives. They offer a broad range of additives, chemicals, and raw materials, with ten warehouses across the U.S. and Mexico. For more information, visit www.wrchem.com.

Media Contact:

Sharon Adkins

Phone: 803-667-5732

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Spherix Mineral Products

