Spherix Sets Record Date for Dividend Distribution

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Incorporated (Nasdaq: SPEX) today announced that on October 2, 2019, the Board of Directors of Spherix Incorporated ("Spherix") approved a distribution to Spherix stockholders of 100,000 shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. ("Hoth") held by Spherix.

Each Spherix stockholder will be entitled to receive one (1) share of Hoth common stock for every twenty-nine (29) shares of Spherix common stock held as of 5 p.m. Eastern Time on October 21, 2019, the record date. Spherix will not distribute fractional shares of Hoth common stock, and any fractional shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole share.

Spherix stockholders do not need to take any action to receive the shares of Hoth common stock, other than be a shareholder of record on October 21, 2019. Spherix stockholders do not need to pay any consideration for, surrender or exchange shares of Spherix common stock.

Mr. Anthony Hayes, CEO of Spherix stated, "Returning capital to shareholders is an important part of our strategy, and the distribution of a portion of our holdings in Hoth is the first step in this endeavor. We continue to work towards becoming a diversified biopharmaceutical company with a compelling portfolio of potential compounds to develop and commercialize."

About Spherix

Spherix Incorporated is a technology development company committed to the fostering of innovative ideas. Spherix Incorporated was formed in 1967 as a scientific research company.

Our activities generally include the acquisition and development of technology through internal or external research and development. In addition, we seek to acquire existing rights to intellectual property through the acquisition of already issued patents and pending patent applications, both in the United States and abroad. We may alone, or in conjunction with others, develop products and processes associated with technology development. Recently, the Company has invested in and helped develop technology with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., DatChat, Inc. and entered into an agreement to acquire certain technology assets from CBM BioPharma, Inc.

