Sphero® Brings STEM-Based Learning to the Living Room with Release of New Sphero Mini Activity Kit

Sphero Mini Activity Kit has everything kids need to get rolling, coding and playing within minutes, including an exclusive clear Sphero Mini app-enabled robotic ball, buildable mazes and tunnels, pins and cones to construct your own experiences, plus 15 Activity Cards with guided instruction for hours of play. Packed with teeny tiny tech, the Mini robot has a gyroscope, accelerometer, LED lights, and a rechargeable battery with 45 minutes of playtime. The Sphero Mini Activity Kit is ideal for early learners to have fun while learning to code from the comfort of their living room.

A variety of mini games, different drive modes, and the ability to change the LED light colors are all available through the Sphero Play app, which integrates the various guided activities on the included Activity Cards. New learners can also explore the Sphero Play app's latest feature - Block Drive, available September 16. This coding-based driving mode provides a friendly introduction to basic robot coding, perfect for beginners. Movement Blocks tell your robot which direction to roll, while Light Blocks add playful, colorful LED effects. This feature is also compatible with Sphero's full line of robotic balls.

Advanced users can graduate to the Sphero Edu app - empowering them to program the Mini and begin to learn coding skills. Learners start with drawing paths, transition into basic scratch blocks, and eventually have the ability to write their own JavaScript text programs using actions, controls, operators and more.

"Mini Activity Kit takes our popular Mini robot a step further by offering an affordable at-home learning experience that mirrors guided lessons taught in schools," said Paul Berberian, Sphero's CEO. "We wanted to give kids and their parents even more tools to create, explore and invent. Sphero has always been about helping kids go beyond code to unlock their creative potential."

Sphero Mini Activity Kit will be available for purchase on sphero.com and through select global retailers beginning October 2, 2019 for $79.99. Watch it in action here and learn more at https://www.sphero.com/mini-kit .

CLICK HERE FOR PRODUCT VIDEO

ABOUT SPHERO: Sphero has been inspiring the creators and inventors of tomorrow through creative learning and play since 2010. From humble beginnings in Boulder, CO, Sphero has become the #1 robot in education, available in 40,000+ institutions globally. In August 2019, Sphero welcomed littleBits into the fold to become the EdTech market leader and accelerate play-based learning for kids worldwide. With new offerings coming out all the time to help kids start, grow, and graduate with Sphero, our robots truly go #BeyondCode. Learn more at sphero.com .

SOURCE Sphero

Related Links

https://www.sphero.com

