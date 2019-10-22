Sphero RVR™ Now Available Worldwide After Raising More Than $1M on Kickstarter

"When we launched RVR on Kickstarter earlier this year, we were blown away by the response," said Adam Wilson, Sphero co-founder and Chief Creative Officer. "Our community of makers, developers, and teachers all rallied around RVR to make it a huge success even before they could get their hands on one. RVR has significantly extended our reach to makers of all ages, and of all coding abilities. We can't wait to see what everyone creates with RVR."

FUN TO USE FOR ANY SKILL LEVEL

RVR is drivable right out of the box, making it approachable and accessible to coders of all levels. For beginners looking to grow, RVR is the perfect coding robot because of its unique ability to expand and change based on the user's growing skill level. RVR's advanced features are geared specifically for those looking for a more complex coding experience. Makers of all ages can use the Sphero Edu app to code RVR in multiple forms based on skill levels with Draw & Drive, Scratch blocks, or JavaScript modes.

VIRTUALLY UNSTOPPABLE

RVR is fast, exceptionally nimble, and fun to drive. It sports a fine-tuned, high-resolution motor encoder, allowing it to be driven with extreme agility and accuracy. Plus, its all-terrain treads, paired with RVR's high torque that can easily scale a variety of angles, give users the freedom to drive just about anywhere. To ensure the fun lasts, Sphero has equipped RVR with a large high-capacity, removable battery making charging and swapping in a new battery easier and faster.

NO MATTER THE PLATFORM, RVR IS UNIVERSALLY COMPATIBLE

Beyond its out-of-the-box base, RVR's Universal 4-Pin Expansion Port has the ability to connect to third-party hardware, such as Raspberry Pi, Micro:Bit, Arduino, or other hardware capable of communicating over UART, and Sphero's own littleBits® through the USB port. These expansion features allow users to customize the robot however they want. RVR gives users of these platforms the ability to make their projects mobile, effectively adding an extra layer of fun and complexity to their projects.

UNMATCHED CONTROL SYSTEM & ON-BOARD SENSORS ELEVATE PROJECTS

Obstacles, disruptions and uneven surfaces will not affect RVR's driving experience thanks to Sphero's highly tuned control system. RVR is outfitted with several onboard sensors that will get any maker's imagination going: a color sensor, light sensor, IR, magnetometer, accelerometer and gyroscope, as well as a roll cage and clear protective plate that are both removable. RVR's ambient light, color and 9-axis IMU can send and receive signals to interact with other Sphero robots.

TRULY HACKABLE AND FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE

With RVR, like all of Sphero's products, users have access to the Sphero EDU app, which connects a vibrant, active community of DIYers, makers, programmers, hackers and educators to share tips, questions and commentary. This unique community enhances the product experience, providing users with resources to take on new challenges, solve problems, be creative and share creations. Also available are a variety of SDKs for popular platforms like Raspberry Pi, MicroBit and Arduino, as well as low-level API documentation so more advanced users can connect to any platform they like.

RVR's launch comes on the heels of Sphero's recent acquisition of littleBits, the company that invented the electronic building block.

AVAILABILITY

RVR is available now via the Sphero online store and with select retailers for $249.99. A multipack option is also available exclusively for educators.

To learn more about RVR, visit http://sphero.com/RVR and follow Sphero on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , and watch it in action here .

ABOUT SPHERO:

Sphero has been inspiring the creators of tomorrow through creative learning and play since 2010. Based in Boulder, CO, Sphero has become the #1 STEAM-based learning solutions company for educators, available in 40,000+ institutions globally. In August 2019, Sphero welcomed littleBits into the fold to become the EdTech market leader and accelerate play-based learning for kids worldwide. With new offerings coming out all the time to help kids start, grow, and graduate with Sphero, we truly teach kids to think #BeyondCode. Learn more at sphero.com .

ABOUT SPHERO EDU:

Sphero Edu uses app-enabled robots to foster creativity through discovery and play, all while laying the foundation for computer science. The Sphero Edu program goes beyond code with collaborative STEAM activities, nurturing students' imaginations in ways no other education program can. Cross-platform apps are approachable for all skill levels, allowing us to reach as many minds as possible. To date, the Sphero Edu team works with more than 30,000 educators, in more than 20,000 schools across the globe. More than 1.3 million students have been positively impacted through Sphero Edu and its work to educate kids surrounding technology and computer science. For more information, visit sphero.com/education or follow @SpheroEdu on Twitter.

