Spheryx Awarded Phase II-B NSF SBIR Grant to Support the Development of Total Holographic Characterization®

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spheryx, Inc. announced today that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded the company a Phase II-B Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $500,000 over 2 years. This new grant is a continuation of an earlier grant entitled "Total Holographic Characterization of Colloids Through Holographic Video Microscopy" and is for the development of their proprietary Total Holographic Characterization® technology. These highly competitive grants are intended to stimulate technological innovation and commercialization for small businesses.

Dr. Laura Philips, Founder, President and CEO, commented, "This Phase II-B SBIR grant will enable us to enhance the capabilities of our technology to address critical issues in research and development, quality control and manufacturing process control across industries in applications as diverse as cost reduction in semiconductor wafer polishing, quality control in biologics manufacturing, contaminant identification in multiple product manufacturing processes, and as a cutting edge research tool in leading research institutions."

About Spheryx, Inc.



Spheryx, Inc. is a privately held analytical services and instruments company providing Total Holographic Characterization® of colloidal materials. Spheryx's proprietary technology uses holographic video microscopy to characterize each particle in colloidal dispersions and multi-component colloidal mixtures, offering unprecedented insights into these materials' characteristics. Applications include R&D, quality assurance and manufacturing process control across a broad spectrum of industries, where characterization of colloids can enhance innovation, improve safety and reduce costs. For more information: https://www.spheryx.solutions/

Note: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or result to differ materially.

Contact:



Laura Philips, CEO



lphilips@spheryx.solutions



607-738-0100

SOURCE Spheryx, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spheryx.solutions

