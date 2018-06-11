Spheryx Presents at the American Chemical Society 92nd Annual Colloid and Surface Science Symposium

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spheryx announces the presentation of two papers at the American Chemical Society 92nd Colloid & Surface Science Symposium. A poster will be presented on June 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. entitled "Oils in water: Distinguishing multicomponent emulsion mixtures with holographic video microscopy" in the Dean's Hall and an oral presentation on June 12 at 4:20 p.m. entitled "Detecting, counting and characterizing sub-visible protein aggregates with holographic video microscopy" in room 204, both at the Penn Stater Conference Center, at Penn State University, State College, Pennsylvania. Dr. Laura Philips, President and CEO of Spheryx, Inc. will present both papers.
About Spheryx, Inc.
Spheryx, Inc. is a privately held analytical services and instruments company providing Total Holographic Characterization® of colloidal materials. Spheryx's proprietary technology uses holographic video microscopy to characterize each particle in colloidal dispersions and multi-component colloidal mixtures, offering unprecedented insights into these materials' characteristics. Applications include R&D, quality assurance and manufacturing process control across a broad spectrum of industries, where characterization of colloids can enhance innovation, improve safety and reduce costs. For more information: https://www.spheryx.solutions/
Contact:
Laura Philips, CEO
lphilips@spheryx.solutions
607-738-0100
