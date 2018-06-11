About Spheryx, Inc.

Spheryx, Inc. is a privately held analytical services and instruments company providing Total Holographic Characterization® of colloidal materials. Spheryx's proprietary technology uses holographic video microscopy to characterize each particle in colloidal dispersions and multi-component colloidal mixtures, offering unprecedented insights into these materials' characteristics. Applications include R&D, quality assurance and manufacturing process control across a broad spectrum of industries, where characterization of colloids can enhance innovation, improve safety and reduce costs. For more information: https://www.spheryx.solutions/

Note: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or result to differ materially.

Contact:

Laura Philips, CEO

lphilips@spheryx.solutions

607-738-0100

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spheryx-presents-at-the-american-chemical-society-92nd-annual-colloid-and-surface-science-symposium-300663905.html

SOURCE Spheryx, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spheryx.solutions

