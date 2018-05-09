Spheryx Publishes Results on Advantages of Multi-Color Sources for Holographic Characterization of Particles in Optics Express

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spheryx announces the publication of an article entitled "Lifting Degeneracy in Holographic Characterization of Colloidal Particles Using Multi-Color Imaging" in the peer-reviewed journal, Optics Express. The article can be found at: https://doi.org/10.1364/OE.26.013239. This Spheryx initiative was authored by David B. Ruffner (VP of R&D), Fook C. Cheong (CTO), Jaroslaw M. Blusewicz (Scientific Software Developer), and Laura A. Philips (President & CEO). The paper demonstrates the advantages of additional information from multiple different colored lasers which enhances the accuracy of their proprietary technology, Total Holographic Charaterization® and provides a simple theoretical model to understand the enhanced results. Spheryx CEO, Dr. Laura Philips, stated "The work behind this paper has been an integral part of our development of xSight, our particle characterization instrument. This work has led to the inclusion of multi-color illumination in xSight, which will be available for sale early next year. This expanded capability will increase the size range for particle characterization to both smaller and larger particles than is available currently in our beta version product."
About Spheryx, Inc.
Spheryx, Inc. is a privately held analytical services and instruments company providing Total Holographic Characterization® of colloidal materials. Spheryx's proprietary technology uses holographic video microscopy to characterize each particle in colloidal dispersions and multi-component colloidal mixtures, offering unprecedented insights into these materials' characteristics. Applications include R&D, quality assurance and manufacturing process control across a broad spectrum of industries, where characterization of colloids can enhance innovation, improve safety and reduce costs. For more information: https://www.spheryx.solutions/
Note: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or result to differ materially.
Contact:
Laura Philips, CEO
lphilips@spheryx.solutions
607-738-0100
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spheryx-publishes-results-on-advantages-of-multi-color-sources-for-holographic-characterization-of-particles-in-optics-express-300645084.html
SOURCE Spheryx, Inc.
Share this article