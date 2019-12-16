Spheryx Publishes Results on Porous Colloids in Soft Matter and Presents at the Annual Meeting of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spheryx announces the publication of an article entitled "The role of the medium in the effective-sphere interpretation of holographic particle characterization data" in the peer-reviewed journal, Soft Matter, which can be found at https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlepdf/2020/SM/C9SM01916B. The work was a collaboration of Mary Ann Odete, Fook Chiong Cheong, Annemarie Winters, and Laura A. Philips of Spheryx, Inc., Jesse J. Elliott of the University of Chicago, and Prof. David G. Grier of New York University. The paper demonstrates that Spheryx's particle characterization instrument, xSight, provides unique insights into the structure of complex particles such as protein aggregates, nanoparticle slurry agglomerates and mesoporous spheres.

Spheryx will present results from its proprietary technology at the Annual Meeting of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists in New York City, December 17 & 18. The presentation is entitled "Simultaneous Analysis of Multiple Colloidal Components in Complex Cosmetics using Total Holographic Characterization®." Dr. Laura Philips, President and CEO of Spheryx, stated, "We are pleased to see that xSight is finding applications across many different industries, where the unique capabilities of our technology provide a new dimension of information to address critical unmet needs."

Spheryx, Inc. is a privately held analytical services and instruments company providing Total Holographic Characterization® of colloidal materials. Spheryx's proprietary technology uses holographic video microscopy to characterize each particle in colloidal dispersions and multi-component colloidal mixtures, offering unprecedented insights into these materials' characteristics. Applications include R&D, quality assurance and manufacturing process control across a broad spectrum of industries, where characterization of colloids can enhance innovation, improve safety and reduce costs. For more information: https://www.spheryx.solutions/

