Spheryx Selected by NIH to Present at BIO 2019 and will also Present at Electrochemical Society Meeting

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spheryx, Inc. was selected by National Institutes of Health (NIH) and BIO to showcase its technology at BIO 2019, June 3-7, 2019, Philadelphia. Spheryx will be featured in the Innovation Zone (IZ-44 in Booth #4270), with the top 80 NIH SBIR-funded companies pushing the boundaries of innovation for advancements in human health. The BIO International Convention is the largest global event for biotechnology, attracting over 16,000 biotech leaders from 67 countries.

Spheryx was one of twelve SBIR companies chosen to present at BIO 2019. Dr. Laura Philips, President and CEO of Spheryx, will present Wednesday, June 5, at 11:45 am in Theatre 4. Dr Philips commented, "We are delighted for this high-profile opportunity to showcase Spheryx's xSight, our revolutionary particle characterization instrument, and grateful for NIH support."

Dr. Fook Chiong Cheong CTO, Spheryx, Inc., will present "Holographic Characterization of Contaminants in CMP Slurries" at the Electrochemical Society meeting, May 28 at 11:15 am, Dallas Sheraton Hotel - Pearl 2, where international industry leaders convene to share the latest developments in electrochemistry and solid-state technology. Dr Cheong will discuss Spheryx xSight's unique ability to detect and determine composition, size and concentration of large particle contaminants in CMP nanoparticle slurries, a key component in semiconductor manufacturing.

About Spheryx, Inc.

Spheryx, Inc. is a privately held analytical services and instruments company providing Total Holographic Characterization® of colloidal materials. Spheryx's proprietary technology uses holographic video microscopy to characterize each particle in colloidal dispersions and multi-component colloidal mixtures, offering unprecedented insights into these materials' characteristics. Applications include R&D, quality assurance and manufacturing process control across a broad spectrum of industries, where characterization of colloids can enhance innovation, improve safety and reduce costs. For more information: https://www.spheryx.solutions/

