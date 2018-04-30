Spheryx to Perform Live Demonstrations of xSight, their Particle Characterization Instrument, at PEGS Boston May 1-3, 2018

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spheryx, Inc. will be demonstrating their instrument, xSight, which is based on their proprietary technology, Total Holographic Characterization®, at PEGS Boston from May 1-3, 2018 in the Exhibit Hall at the Seaport World Trade Center. PEGS Boston is a weeklong event that draws an international delegation of nearly 2,200 participants interested in collaborating and sharing best practices in the areas of protein and antibody engineering, oncology, expression, analysis, immunogenicity, and therapeutics. xSight is able to detect and characterize protein aggregates, a known safety hazard in biologic pharmaceuticals, using technology based on holographic video microscopy.
About Spheryx, Inc.
Spheryx, Inc. is a privately held analytical services and instruments company providing Total Holographic Characterization® of colloidal materials. Spheryx's proprietary technology uses holographic video microscopy to characterize each particle in colloidal dispersions and multi-component colloidal mixtures, offering unprecedented insights into these materials' characteristics. Applications include R&D, quality assurance and manufacturing process control across a broad spectrum of industries, where characterization of colloids can enhance innovation, improve safety and reduce costs. For more information: https://www.spheryx.solutions/
