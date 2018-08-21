Spheryx's xSight Selected as Finalist for the 2018 R&D 100 Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spheryx, Inc. announced today that their xSight has been named a finalist for the 2018 R&D 100 Award. For the past 55 years, the R&D 100 Award has identified the 100 most innovative products annually, honoring R&D pioneers and their revolutionary ideas in science and technology. Spheryx's xSight was selected for its ground-breaking capabilities in particle characterization. Applications range from pharmaceuticals to semiconductors solving critical problems in manufacturing, quality control and R&D.

Panels of expert judges including consultants, university faculty members, and industrial researchers select the finalists and determine the winners. Previous winners include entries from Fortune 500 companies, National Laboratories, and smaller companies. This year's winners will be announced at a black tie gala on Nov. 16 at the Waldorf Astoria in Orlando, FL.

Spheryx, Inc. is a privately held analytical services and instruments company providing Total Holographic Characterization® of colloidal materials. Spheryx's proprietary technology uses holographic video microscopy to characterize each particle in colloidal dispersions and multi-component colloidal mixtures, offering unprecedented insights into these materials' characteristics. Applications include R&D, quality assurance and manufacturing process control across a broad spectrum of industries, where characterization of colloids can enhance innovation, improve safety and reduce costs. For more information: https://www.spheryx.solutions/

Note: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or result to differ materially.

